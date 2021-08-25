Lady Gaga Tickets Available Soon for Park MGM Run in October

Fresh off of her final performances with legend Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga tickets are on sale this week for a run of performances in...

Fresh off of her final performances with legend Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga tickets are on sale this week for a run of performances in October at Las Vegas’ Park MGM. Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano tickets are in presale now, with general sale beginning Saturday, August 28. Co-presented by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, the Park MGM performances will span nine shows at the casino theater.

Lady Gaga tickets are available now for members of the singer’s Little Monsters fan community, with Citi/AAdvantage credit card holders having a presale beginning August 25, and M life Rewards, Live Nation and Ticketmaster-related presales happening August 27. Information is available at GagaVegas.com. Tickets are reportedly priced at $90 for a tiny fraction of the back of the venue, with most tickets priced at $190 and up. Dynamically priced tickets are also spread throughout the venue, charging what promoters believe the secondary market might command for the event.

Lady Gaga tickets for Jazz & Piano come with COVID-related restrictions – fans will be required to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination for entry.

According to a release announcing the performances, the shows “will celebrate her forthcoming album with Tony Bennet, Love For Sale, which will be released on October 1 via Interscope.” Bennett and Lady Gaga performed shows in New York in early August, which turned out to be the final performances of the 95-year-old’s career. Bennett, who’s family announced he was diagnosed with Alzheimers’s Disease earlier this year, announced his retirement from performing and cancelled remaining shows following that brief run.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Dates at Park MGM

Thursday, Oct. 14

Saturday, Oct. 16

Sunday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 31

Lady Gaga had previously announced that her The Chromatica Ball Tour would be postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic. Specific dates for that tour, which had initially been announced in March of 2020, have not yet been announced.