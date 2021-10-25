Garth Brooks Adds Opry House Concert in November

After the near-immediate sellout Friday of both nights of his upcoming gig at Ryman Auditorium, Garth Brooks added another Nashville date to calendar. The...

After the near-immediate sellout Friday of both nights of his upcoming gig at Ryman Auditorium, Garth Brooks added another Nashville date to calendar. The singer will play the Opry House on November 18 – a night before the first of his Ryman performances on November 19 and 20th.

“The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family, they helped us out by giving us a new opening night. I feel very lucky to play BOTH of these iconic venues,” Brooks says.

Tickets for Garth Brooks at Opry House go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. There is a four ticket limit per purchase, and plans are to keep the venue at below full capacity, similar to the plan for Ryman. “Get ready to hear the story behind the songs,” reads Brooks’ website announcement of the show, echoing a similar announcement for Ryman. “A limited number of seats will be available as the concert is not being sold to capacity.”

All who attend will be asked to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Those who enter with a negative test and aren’t fully vaccinated will be wear a face mask throughout the event.

Garth Brooks called off his Stadium Tour earlier this year, citing concerns that rising COVID case numbers in the summer were bringing too much risk into the return to such large-scale performances. One impacted show was in Nashville, which saw a Nissan Stadium show first postponed due to thunderstorms, then called off entirely when the tour was halted.

Opry House is best known as the home of the Grand Old Opry, which has been broadcast from the venue since 1974. The radio and television broadcast celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2020. The theater has a capacity of 4,000, but the planned limit for the Garth Brooks shows has not yet been announced. According to the announcement of the event from Brooks’ website, there were more than 22,000 fans who tried to purchase tickets to the shows at Ryman Auditorium but couldn’t get seats before they were sold out.