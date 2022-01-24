Bad Bunny Announces “Worlds Hottest” Stadium Tour for 2022
Bad Bunny, who begins performances on his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour in February, has announced another run of shows, also in 2022. Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour was announced Monday, produced by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S. with dates beginning in August.
Tickets for Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 12 p.m. local time. Presales will also be available at many of the locations for Bad Bunny through the artist, venue, and promoter web pages. His El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo was a quick sellout when it was announced in the spring of 2021, crashing primary sale websites due to demand in one of the first signs of the pent-up demand that existed for shows that were being put up after the long COVID-related halt on large-scale events.
Joining Bad Bunny on the U.S. leg of the tour are Grammy nominated DJ and producer Alesso and fellow Grammy nominated artist Diplo.
The U.S. leg of Bad Bunny’s shows kick off on August 5 with a performance at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and wrap on September 30 with a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In between, stops include Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Fenway Park (Boston), Yankee Stadum (New York), AT&T Stadium (Dallas), and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas). Latin America dates begin inlate October and include shows in the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatamala, and Mexico.
“This announcement is a clear representation of Bad Bunny’s extraordinary growth as a global superstar,” reads the tour announcement from Live Nation. “There is no doubt that after such success, “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” in stadiums with an all new production will continue to elevate the artist’s career to new transcendental levels.”
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour 2022 Dates
United States Tour Dates
|Date
|City/State
|Venue
|5-Aug
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|9-Aug
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park^
|12-Aug
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium^
|18-Aug
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park^
|20-Aug
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|23-Aug
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park^
|27-Aug
|New York, NY
|Yankee Stadium>
|1-Sept
|Houston, TX
|Minute Maid Park^
|7-Sept
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome^
|9-Sept
|Dallas, TX
|AT&T Stadium^
|14-Sept
|Oakland, CA
|RingCentral Coliseum^
|17-Sept
|San Diego, CA
|PETCO Park^
|23-Sept
|Las Vegas, NV
|Allegiant Stadium^
|28-Sept
|Phoenix, AZ
|Chase Field^
|30-Sept
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium>
^ with special guest Alesso
> with special guest Diplo
Latin America Tour Dates
|Date
|City/Country
|Venue
|21-Oct
|Santo Domingo, DR
|Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
|28-Oct
|Santiago, Chile
|Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
|4-Nov
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
|11-Nov
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|Estadio La Nueva Olla
|13-Nov
|Lima, Peru
|Estadio Nacional
|16-Nov
|Quito, Ecuador
|Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
|18-Nov
|Medellin, Colombia
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot
|22-Nov
|Panama City, Panama
|Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
|24-Nov
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Estadio Nacional
|26-Nov
|San Salvador, El Salvador
|Estadio Cuscatlán
|29-Nov
|San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
|1-Dec
|Guatemala City, Guatemala
|Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
|3-Dec
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Estadio BBVA
|9-Dec
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Estadio Azteca
