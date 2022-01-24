Bad Bunny Announces “Worlds Hottest” Stadium Tour for 2022

Bad Bunny, who begins performances on his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour in February, has announced another run of shows, also in...

Bad Bunny, who begins performances on his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour in February, has announced another run of shows, also in 2022. Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour was announced Monday, produced by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S. with dates beginning in August.

Tickets for Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 12 p.m. local time. Presales will also be available at many of the locations for Bad Bunny through the artist, venue, and promoter web pages. His El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo was a quick sellout when it was announced in the spring of 2021, crashing primary sale websites due to demand in one of the first signs of the pent-up demand that existed for shows that were being put up after the long COVID-related halt on large-scale events.

Joining Bad Bunny on the U.S. leg of the tour are Grammy nominated DJ and producer Alesso and fellow Grammy nominated artist Diplo.

The U.S. leg of Bad Bunny’s shows kick off on August 5 with a performance at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and wrap on September 30 with a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In between, stops include Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Fenway Park (Boston), Yankee Stadum (New York), AT&T Stadium (Dallas), and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas). Latin America dates begin inlate October and include shows in the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatamala, and Mexico.

“This announcement is a clear representation of Bad Bunny’s extraordinary growth as a global superstar,” reads the tour announcement from Live Nation. “There is no doubt that after such success, “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” in stadiums with an all new production will continue to elevate the artist’s career to new transcendental levels.”

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour 2022 Dates

United States Tour Dates

Date City/State Venue 5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^ 12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^ 18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^ 20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field 23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^ 27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> 1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ 7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^ 9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^ 14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^ 17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ 23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ 28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^ 30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium>

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates