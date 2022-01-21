Garth Brooks Plans Stadium Tour Stop at Patriots’ Gillette Stadium

Garth Brooks announced plans for a stop at Gillette Stadium on his 2022 Stadium Tour, performing Saturday May 21. He says the concert will...

Garth Brooks announced plans for a stop at Gillette Stadium on his 2022 Stadium Tour, performing Saturday May 21. He says the concert will be the lone New England stadium stop for him in 2022, and his first performance at the home of the New England Patriots.

Brooks was scheduled to perform at Gillette in the fall of 2021, but the performance was among those the singer cancelled amid rising COVID-19 case numbers after his return to the stage over the summer. That show, which was scheduled for October 9, 2021, was to be the first post-pandemic show at Gillette when it was announced in July. It sold out quickly, but was wiped out in late August along with his other remaining scheduled 2021 Stadium Tour shows.

Tickets for Garth at Gillette will cost $94.95 inclusive of all fees, for every seat in the stadium. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. eastern.

Garth Brooks has been rolling out 2021 concerts one at a time, building his calendar out beginning with the announcement of an April date at Razorback Stadium in Arkansas in November. Other Stadium Tour shows have been announced at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and Petco Park in San Diego so far. He also has plans for a stop in February at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

There is still plenty of calendar left to explore for Garth Brooks in 2022, as his current shows in the U.S. are sprinkled through March, April and May. Aside from that, his only booked dates are an extensive run at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 – which are billed as “The Final Concerts of the Stadium Tour” on his website.