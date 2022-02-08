The Lumineers Announce Brightside World Tour Across 48 Dates

The Lumineers have announced plans for a sprawling run of shows in 2022, dubbed the Brightside World Tour. The tour includes 16 rescheduled dates...

The Lumineers have announced plans for a sprawling run of shows in 2022, dubbed the Brightside World Tour. The tour includes 16 rescheduled dates that had initially been planned for 2020, making for a total of 48 concerts throughout the United States and Canada. The group is also performing several shows on the other side of the Atlantic as part of their touring plans.

“We are SO excited to bring the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour to you this summer!” reads a tweet from the group announcing the dates. “Thank you to everyone who has held on to their tickets, we’re excited to finally come to your city!”

Tickets for the rescheduled shows area on sale now, while the new dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18. Those interested in presale access can sign up to receive a link at the band’s website on a show-by-show basis.

The Lumineers begin their year with shows scheduled for the UK and Europe in February and March. After a March slot at the Innings Festival in Florida, the group takes a brief date, then jumps in with both feet beginning with a May 18 stop at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. From there, they have minimal breaks until a closing show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 6. They are also on the bill for the new Sound On Sound Music Festival in Connecticut, which will take place in late September.

Rescheduled shows are spread throughout July and August of 2022. They include performances at Moda Center in Portland, Coors Field in Denver, Chase Center in San Francisco, Sasktel Center in Saskatchewan, and Chi Health Center in Omaha.

New stops include Xfinity Center in Massachusetts, Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, American Airlines Center in Dallas, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Lumineers BRIGHTSIDE World Tour 2022 Dates – North America

May 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

May 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

May 21 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

May 24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 27 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

May 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

May 29 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 1 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 4 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 8 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

June 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

July 9 – Cleveland, OH – WonderStruck Music Festival

July 12 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

July 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

July 16 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge

July 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 22 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

July 24 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 26 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

July 27 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – crypto.com Arena

August 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center

August 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

August 7 – Edmonton , AB – Rogers Place

August 9 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre

August 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

August 12 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

August 17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

August 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

August 31 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

September 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 3 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

September 6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

September 24/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound On Sound Music Festival