The Lumineers Announce Brightside World Tour Across 48 Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours February 8, 2022 Dave Clark 0
The Lumineers have announced plans for a sprawling run of shows in 2022, dubbed the Brightside World Tour. The tour includes 16 rescheduled dates that had initially been planned for 2020, making for a total of 48 concerts throughout the United States and Canada. The group is also performing several shows on the other side of the Atlantic as part of their touring plans.
“We are SO excited to bring the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour to you this summer!” reads a tweet from the group announcing the dates. “Thank you to everyone who has held on to their tickets, we’re excited to finally come to your city!”
We are SO excited to bring the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour to you this summer! Thank you to everyone who has held onto their tickets, we’re excited to finally come to your city! pic.twitter.com/CI7DONgDrJ
— The Lumineers (@thelumineers) February 8, 2022
Tickets for the rescheduled shows area on sale now, while the new dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18. Those interested in presale access can sign up to receive a link at the band’s website on a show-by-show basis.
The Lumineers begin their year with shows scheduled for the UK and Europe in February and March. After a March slot at the Innings Festival in Florida, the group takes a brief date, then jumps in with both feet beginning with a May 18 stop at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. From there, they have minimal breaks until a closing show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 6. They are also on the bill for the new Sound On Sound Music Festival in Connecticut, which will take place in late September.
Rescheduled shows are spread throughout July and August of 2022. They include performances at Moda Center in Portland, Coors Field in Denver, Chase Center in San Francisco, Sasktel Center in Saskatchewan, and Chi Health Center in Omaha.
New stops include Xfinity Center in Massachusetts, Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, American Airlines Center in Dallas, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
The Lumineers Ticket Links
The Lumineers tickets at AXS
The Lumineers tickets at Ticketmaster
The Lumineers tickets at StubHub
The Lumineers tickets at TickPick
The Lumineers tickets at TicketNetwork
The Lumineers tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
The Lumineers tickets at TicketSmarter
The Lumineers tickets at Vivid Seats
The Lumineers BRIGHTSIDE World Tour 2022 Dates – North America
May 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
May 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
May 21 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
May 24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 27 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
May 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
May 29 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 1 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
June 4 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
June 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 8 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
June 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
June 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
July 9 – Cleveland, OH – WonderStruck Music Festival
July 12 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
July 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
July 16 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge
July 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
July 22 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
July 24 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 26 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
July 27 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – crypto.com Arena
August 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center
August 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
August 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
August 7 – Edmonton , AB – Rogers Place
August 9 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre
August 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
August 12 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
August 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
August 17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
August 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
August 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
August 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
August 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
August 31 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
September 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 3 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
September 6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
September 24/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound On Sound Music Festival
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.