SeatGeek Lands on Fast Company “Most Innovative” List Again

SeatGeek was honored as one the world’s most innovative companies for 2022, a third time receiving that distinction from the magazine. The secondary ticketing search engine and growing primary marketplace power made the list in the Live Events category for the third time in the last five years.

SeatGeek landed at No. 2 in the ranking of 10, behind only Moment Factory, a Montreal-based company which produces multisensory installations of light and sound. No other ticketing-focused companies made the list. It was honored centrally for its quick adaptations as event safety needs evolved, according to the magazine.

“In the wake of COVID-19, ticketing service SeatGeek launched a handy suite of product features, called Adapt, which was designed to help venues get fans back to events safely following pandemic-related shutdowns,” the citation reads. “Through this technology, venues could leverage “smart entry” and other features that helped helped them plot a safer return to live events. As audiences reemerged last year, SeatGeek also scored a major coup in partnering with Jujamcyn Theaters, its first Broadway client.”

Stripe was honored as the No. 1 overall selection, with Solugen, Twelve, BlocPower, and ClimateTrace also atop the rankings that were well represented by companies looking to solve climate and energy issues. Other companies honored in the events category included Meow Wolf, 88Rising, Giantstep Studios and Tribeca.

“This honor is recognizing the waves of innovation that SeatGeek has brought to the industry, ushering in a new era of live-events,” said SeatGeek CEO and Co-Founder, Jack Groetzinger. “Our talented team is constantly reimagining and reinventing what an event ticket should be, pushing the boundaries of what fans, teams, and venues should expect. And it’s simple: expect more. To go from scrappy startup to being continually listed next to some of the most respected technology brands in the world is incredibly humbling.”

In its announcement of the honor, SeatGeek also noted its “Rally” and “Swaps” programs as being core innovative ideas that are helping the company stay at the forefront of the ticketing curve. Rally is its updated set of widgets designed to expose ticket-holders on its platform to things like driving directions, food options at the venue, merchandise, and more. Swaps is the industry-first feature in ticketing allowing returns on event tickets for full credit of the price paid (good for use on future marketplace purchases).

