Lil Nas X Plots Long Live Montero North America and EU Tour Dates

Lil Nas X, who exploded onto the scene with Old Town Road in December 2018, has announced plans for his first major touring run, bringing the Long Live Montero tour on the road in the fall of 2022. Lil Nas X will bring tour dates across North America and Europe beginning in September. Tickets are on sale this week.

Born Montero Lamar Hill, Lil Nas X has been one of the top-selling artists over the past three years, but pandemic-related restrictions have kept him from being able to tour thus far. Instead, he has become a dominant player in social media surrounding the release of his music, performed in virtual spaces, and performed on multi-act bills like at Jingle Ball, but that will change in September.

Tickets for Lil Nas X tour dates run this week, with general public availability beginning on Friday, April 29 for North American dates and Friday, May 6 for European dates. An exclusive presale through Cash App will begin on Wednesday, April 27, restricted to users of that payment system’s cash card. Other presales are scheduled through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Spotify, as well as likely unpublished access through venue channels.

The Long Live Montero tour will bring Lil Nas X to 14 cities in North America beginning with The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan on September 6. Other stops on that leg include Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), Radio City Music Hall (New York), Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta), Hard Rock Live (Orlando), and YouTube Theater (Los Angeles) before it wraps with a show at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 23. Europe stops kick off on November 8 in Amsterdam, with Berlin, Hamburg, London, Paris, Brussels, and Barcelona stops scheduled.

Beyond the smash success of his first single, Lil Nas X has also released a critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album – also called Montero after the performer’s given name. The album, released in 2021 and certified Platinum, included the 4x Platinum song “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow as well as hit singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Thats What I Want” – all three of which topped the charts.

Full touring schedule and ticket links for Lil Nas X Long Live Montero tour dates are available below:

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero Tour Dates

North America

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Europe

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club