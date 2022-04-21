TicketSmarter Becomes Official Ticketing Partner of Country Stampede

TicketSmarter was announced as the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of Country Stampede, scheduled to take place July 14-16 in Topeka, Kansas. The deal will...

TicketSmarter was announced as the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of Country Stampede, scheduled to take place July 14-16 in Topeka, Kansas. The deal will be expanded for the 2023 event, which will feature TicketSmarter as the primary ticketing partner in addition to facilitating the ticket resale process.

“Being able to provide an essential service to customers of Country Stampede is what TicketSmarter is all about,” says TicketSmarter CEO, Jeff Goodman. “The resale link will be much easier for fans who have previously tried to sell tickets they couldn’t use through social media or other platforms. TicketSmarter is also looking forward to working with Country Stampede customers through their annual renewal process and then fully taking over as the Official Ticketing Partner for the summer 2023 event.”

Kid Rock will headline the Saturday slate at Country Stampede in July, with Jake Owen anchoring the Friday lineup, and Walker Hayes closing the show Thursday. Other main stage performers for 2022 include Big & Rich, LOCASH, Parmalee, Craig Morgan, and Chris Lane. TicketSmarter is the presenting sponsor of Friday’s performances, which include Ian Munsick and Randall King in addition to an after party featuring Frank Ray.

Tickets for Country Stampede begin at $160 for a 3-day GA pass, with reserved ($315) and VIP ($565) options available as well. Single-day passes range from $70-130. Those who purchase multi-day passes with need to sell off any days they can’t attend, or who purchased a single-day pass but need to switch days, can list their unwanted passes through TicketSmarter’s system by going to selltickets.ticketsmarter.com.

Country Stampede has grown through its history to become one of the top country music festivals in the midwest. Past performers include Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, and many more. More information about the festival is available at CountryStampede.com

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. It has been aggressive in its deal-making, serving as the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally. It is also the title sponsor of the Pioneer Baseball League and was recently inked a deal for the naming rights of the Future Legends Complex in northern Colorado.