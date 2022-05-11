LATEST
Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton, Buffalo Dates to Stadium Tour Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton, Buffalo Dates to Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton, Buffalo Dates to Stadium Tour

ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 11, 2022 Dave Clark 0

Buffalo3 Garth Brooks155 garth brooks stadium tour6 Garth brooks Tickets6 Garth brooks Tour Dates6 Highmark Stadium1
Garth Brooks continues to add shows to his ongoing Stadium Tour plans for 2022, adding stops in Edmonton and Buffalo. The Buffalo show was... Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton, Buffalo Dates to Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks continues to add shows to his ongoing Stadium Tour plans for 2022, adding stops in Edmonton and Buffalo. The Buffalo show was announced on Wednesday morning, bringing the singer to Highmark Stadium for what his team says will be the second to last stop announced for the ongoing tour.

Tickets for Garth in Buffalo are on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m., with each ticket going for $98.95 inclusive of all fees, regardless of stadium location. The show, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, will be Brooks’ first show in the city in seven years and his first ever at the stadium, which is home to the Buffalo Bills.

PresaleCodes Logo

The Edmonton show is scheduled for June 24, joining a show that had previously sold out for the following day at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium. Those tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, May 12.

Other upcoming cities on the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour include Cincinnati, Foxborough, Mass., Birmingham, Alabama, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The full schedule of upcoming shows (that have been announced to this point) is included below.

Garth Brooks Ticket Links

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Garth Brooks tickets at AXS
Garth Brooks tickets at SeatGeek
Garth Brooks tickets at StubHub
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketSmarter
Garth Brooks tickets at Vivid Seats

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates

May 13 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 20 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
June 4 – Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
June 24 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
June 25 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 23 – Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium
July 30 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2006 - 2022 TicketNews®