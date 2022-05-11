Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton, Buffalo Dates to Stadium Tour
Garth Brooks continues to add shows to his ongoing Stadium Tour plans for 2022, adding stops in Edmonton and Buffalo. The Buffalo show was announced on Wednesday morning, bringing the singer to Highmark Stadium for what his team says will be the second to last stop announced for the ongoing tour.
ANNOUNCING: Garth Brooks Is Set For Buffalo @highmarkstadm Saturday, July 23rd, 7:00 PM
On Sale Friday, May 20th, 10:00 AM ET. This Is The 2nd To Last Stadium Tour On Sale -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/PcODq6Ivkz
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 11, 2022
Tickets for Garth in Buffalo are on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m., with each ticket going for $98.95 inclusive of all fees, regardless of stadium location. The show, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, will be Brooks’ first show in the city in seven years and his first ever at the stadium, which is home to the Buffalo Bills.
The Edmonton show is scheduled for June 24, joining a show that had previously sold out for the following day at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium. Those tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, May 12.
Other upcoming cities on the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour include Cincinnati, Foxborough, Mass., Birmingham, Alabama, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The full schedule of upcoming shows (that have been announced to this point) is included below.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates
May 13 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 20 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
June 4 – Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
June 24 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
June 25 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 23 – Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium
July 30 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
