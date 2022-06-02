Ticketmaster Apologizes After Bruce Springsteen Ticket Sales Meltdown
A “technical issue” caused serious issues during the initial ticket sale for upcoming Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tickets, prompting an apology from Ticketmaster. The Boss recently announced plans for extensive touring in 2023, including two North American legs that have yet to be announced, and a European run that went on sale this week. But things didn’t go as planned for the ticketing giant, which had to suspend sales for several shows while issues were worked out.
“Unfortunately shortly after the start of today’s (Wednesday, June 1) onsales, Ticketmaster experienced some unforseen technical difficulties,” reads a post on Springsteen’s social media. “Ticketmaster is working hard on fixing the issues, and we have temporarily suspended ticket sales for Copenhagen, Amsterdam & Landgraaf.”
Demand for the shows, which are Springsteen’s first run with the E Street Band since before the pandemic (he performed more intimate Springsteen on Broadway performances in New York instead as part of the limited reopening of live events in the summer of 2021), was reportedly very high. Many locations have seen additional shows tacked on due to the demand, according to promoters. Thus far, shows have been tacked on in Paris, Dublin, Gothenburg, Oslo, and Amsterdam.
Plans for the North American runs of Springsteen and the E Street Band in 2023 have yet to be detailed, though they will reportedly bookend the spring European shows. UK shows are also expected to be added to Springsteen’s touring plans at a later date, though no timeline for those announcements has been detailed.
Ticketmaster told the Asbury Park Press that the technical issues have been resolved, and the tickets were back on sale as of Thursday morning.
“A technical issue this morning resulted in the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band onsale being postponed,” the company told the New Jersey publication via email. “We would like to sincerely apologize to all fans for the delay. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday June 2nd at 9:00am CET for Copenhagen and at 11:00am CET for Amstredam and Landgraaf.”
Fans were not as forgiving of the errors as the Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketing giant may have hoped. Several let them know directly in the replies to the @Springsteen twitter thread announcing the delay in sales.
“Oh well, lets not let this one fault blemish an otherwise spotless record from @ticketmster,” tweeted one fan.
“Not only for these cities. yesterday and today major problems for the tix for Hamburg, Duesseldorf, Vienna and Munich. Not satisfying at all,” wrote another.
Many complained that they had gotten tickets in their cart, only to see them fail to make it to the next step in the transaction, forcing them to give up entirely, or purchase tickets through other marketplaces.
“It was awful. Ten times I had the tickets I wanted after their system failed multiple times. And ten times it failed. You’d think they would be able to do better. Scalpers have plenty to sell now it seems,” concluded one fan.
For many, the only option to purchase tickets will be through resale marketplaces, as demand appears to be strong for the tour – one tweet from the @Springsteen account indicated that over half a million tickets have already been sold for the run.
Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band 2023 Tour Dates
North American First Leg
Dates to be announced
European Leg
April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo
May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland
June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund
June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion
July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion
July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion
July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
North American Second Leg
To Be Announced
