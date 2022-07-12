Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Plot First Leg of U.S. Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the first leg of their long-awaited 2023 tour dates early Tuesday, following last month’s European tour...

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the first leg of their long-awaited 2023 tour dates early Tuesday, following last month’s European tour date drop. The band’s plans will take them on two segments of shows on this side of the Atlantic in 2023, with the first leg running from February 1 through mid-April. The second leg will take place after the European run, and will be announced at a later date, as will a planned run in the UK.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

The tour will be Bruce Springsteen’s first run with the E Street Band in more than five years, having last played North America in 2016. In the interim, Springsteen played more intimate shows of his Broadway residency, both before and after the COVID pause on live events. They’ll be back in a big way, with 31 shows on this first leg, spread across arenas throughout the country.

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 U.S. tour will be on sale over the next two weeks, with the first on sale date set for Wednesday, July 20. Fans for dates at venues exclusively ticketed by Ticketmaster will have to register their interest in purchasing tickets through the company’s Verified Fan system, which gauges demand in order to help the ticketing giant determine how much leeway it has to push prices upward with “dynamic” systems during the initial sales period. For the European tour dates, the demand was high enough that more than a million tickets have been sold, with multiple dates added in many cities. Fans can register for those shows here, with a deadline of Sunday, July 17 to enter your information with the company.

Performances at non-Ticketmaster buildings will not require buyers to be “verified”.

Shows in this initial run for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off with a performance at Amalie Arena in Tampa on February 1 and conclude with a show at Prudential Center in Springsteen’s home state of New Jersey on April 14. Other stops along the way include Hard Rock Live (Hollywood, FL), Moody Center (Austin), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, CT), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.), Baltimore Arena (Baltimore), and UBS Arena on Long Island for two shows.

The full run of scheduled shows and ticket purchase links is included below:

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band U.S. Tour Dates – Leg 1

(Tickets on sale date in parentheses)

Feb. 1 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (Wed 7/27)

Feb. 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 7 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 18 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center (Wed 7/27)

Feb. 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 2 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena (Wed 7/20)

Mar. 5 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (Thu 7/21)

Mar. 7 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun (Fri 7/22)

Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena (Fri 7/22)

Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (Tue 7/26)

Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center (Tue 7/26)

Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden (Wed 7/20)

Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum (Fri 7/22)

Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Tue 7/26)

Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Wed 7/27)

Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Wed 7/27)

Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena (Tue 7/26)

Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center (Fri 7/29)

