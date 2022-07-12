NHL Full 2022-2023 Season Schedule Released; Tickets On Sale

With the Colorado Avalanche fresh off celebrating their Stanley Cup victory, the NHL is already looking forward to the 2022-23 season, releasing its full...

With the Colorado Avalanche fresh off celebrating their Stanley Cup victory, the NHL is already looking forward to the 2022-23 season, releasing its full schedule last week. The season will kick off with back-to-back doubleheaders in October, launching a campaign that will see a total of 1,312 games played – 82 per team.

New York will host the season opening tilt on October 11, with Madison Square Garden the site of an Eastern Conference Finals rematch between the Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning followed by the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Los Angeles Kings in the back half of the twin bill. The next night will see the Avalanche hoist their franchise’s second Stanley Cup banner, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks with the Boston Bruins visiting the Washington Capitals for the other contest. That same night will also feature an all-Canada doubleheader, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Montreal Canadiens followed by the Vancouver Canucks heading east to play the Edmonton Oilers.

The league had previously announced several of its special edition games, including the 2023 All-Star Weekend and outdoor games, but the full slate of the regular season is now available for fans, and tickets are on sale. (Links to ticket purchase marketplaces are available below)

Other highlights on the season schedule include:

The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader on TNT on Nov. 25 with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Arena (5 p.m. ET) and the Lightning hosting the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena (7:30 p.m. ET).

The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park in Boston, home of the Boston Red Sox, on Jan. 2 (2 p.m. ET).

Hockey Day in Canada, with all seven Canada-based teams in action on Jan. 21.

The Florida Panthers hosting the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena, featuring the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills on Feb. 3 and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4.

A rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final when the Avalanche visit the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Feb. 9 (7 p.m. ET). Tampa Bay faces Colorado at Ball Arena on Feb. 14 (9 p.m. ET).

The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET).

The full schedule for each team is available in PDF format here (scroll down to find teams schedules in alphabetical order) – opens in new window. Each team will play three or four games against each of the seven other teams in its respective division, with three games against the other eight teams in their conference, and two games against the 16 teams in the opposite conference.

Last Updated on July 12, 2022 by Dave Clark