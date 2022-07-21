SeatGeek Launches Pay Tickets Over Time Deal With Affirm

SeatGeek and Affirm have announced a partnership that will allow consumers purchasing tickets for live events on the marketplace to pay over time. The new...

SeatGeek and Affirm have announced a partnership that will allow consumers purchasing tickets for live events on the marketplace to pay over time. The new partnership enables fans to choose the most suitable payment option for them, which ranges from monthly payments to four interest-free biweekly payments when they select Affirm at checkout.

Geoff Kott, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer says that attending live events is at the top of many of their lists for 2022 and beyond. “By partnering with SeatGeek, we are able to make it possible for more people to enjoy the experiences they want by delivering flexible and transparent payment options at checkout,” Kott concludes.

“The post-pandemic boom in online shopping brought a wave of innovations that resulted in a transformation of entire operations, and left customers wanting more control over their purchases,” says Paula Segal, Head of Consumer Product at SeatGeek.

“As SeatGeek continues to see an influx of fans wanting to get back out to enjoy the magic of live events, we’re paying closer attention to their feedback so we can evolve with this ever-changing consumer base — especially the younger generations,” Segal adds.

She points out that by listening and incorporating their feedback, their partnership with Affirm aims to give fans the flexibility and ease-of-use they want and deserve.

Established in 2012 by PayPal founder Max Levchin, Affirm defines itself as a quick and transparent payment alternative to credit cards, adding no late or hidden fees. The company is also known to have partnered with another online ticketing platform, TicketNetwork, last year. Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer, then, explained the reason behind their collaboration with a ticketing company by sharing an outcome from the survey they had conducted. It revealed the top gift Americans planned to give their loved ones that holiday season was a memorable experience such as tickets to a concert or sporting event.

It seems that the recent partnership with Affirm makes SeatGeek join a network of more than 200,000 merchant partners, and nearly 13 million active users.

More details of the collaboration are available at SeatGeek’s and Affirm’s corporate websites.

Last Updated on July 21, 2022 by Dave Clark