Swedish House Mafia plans Las Vegas residency for a-two-year run

Swedish House Mafia is set to kick off their first residency in the U.S. at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The party of...

Swedish House Mafia is set to kick off their first residency in the U.S. at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The party of Swedish DJs, comprised of Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel “Axwell” Hedfors, begins on August 20. The exclusive collaboration has been announced as a-two-year run, including September 3 as a scheduled date for this year. Show dates for 2023 will be announced in the future.

“We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena,” says Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia. “That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn.”

Ryan Jones, assistant vice president of Wynn Nightlife, states that residency is something special and is a testament to Wynn Nightlife’s commitment to offering best-in-class entertainment. “We’re excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia and give their fanbase an opportunity to see them perform in a more intimate nightclub setting,” he concludes.

The multi-platinum and Grammy Award nominated trio’s performances will be complemented with the enhanced audio-visual production of the venues, XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. Curated LED displays, a customized stage design, and more will be included in order to offer guests a captivating experience.

Famous for its entertainment venues and hosting the most in-demand artists of our time, Wynn Nightlife houses Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the dayclub, Encore Beach Club, and XS Nightclub which boasts more than 10,000 individual light sources that illuminate the venue complementing the intricate décor, large circular dance floor and 170 luxe VIP tables and outdoor cabanas. The venues have hosted RÜFÜS DU SOL, Damian Lazarus, Gorgon City, Claptone, David Guetta, Higher Ground, Animale, Meduza, Gordo, and more so far.

Swedish House Mafia, on the other hand, announced a world tour – set for 2022 – in 2021, which marked their first official tour since 2013, and then released their highly anticipated debut full-length Paradise Again in April. The same month, the trio headlined the closing night of Coachella with The Weeknd after Ye dropped out of the festival.

Swedish House Mafia’s Paradise Again World Tour continues across the North America and Europe with several cancellations. It has been announced lately that the performances at Amway Center in Orlando (July 31), Madison Square Garden (August 2), TD Garden in Boston (August 9), Washington, D.C.’s Verizon Arena (August 11), and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (August 17) have been canceled.

Swedish House Mafia Ticket Links:

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again World Tour Dates

July 29 | FTX Arena in Miami, FL

August 3 | Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

August 5 | Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

August 7 | Îlesoniq Festival in Montreal, QC

August 13 | United Center in Chicago, IL

August 21 | Ball Arena in Denver, CO

August 25 | Moody Center ATX in Austin, TX

August 26 | American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

August 27 | Toyota Center in Houston, TX

September 2 | T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

September 4 | Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

September 9 | Banc Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

September 13 | Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

September 14 | Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

September 16 | Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

September 17 | Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

September 29 | AO Arena in Manchester, UK

September 30 | Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, UK

October 2 | The O2 in London, UK

October 6 | 3Arena in Dublin, IE

October 8 | Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK

October 10 | Accor Arena in Paris, FR

October 14 | Ifema Hall in Madrid, ES

October 15 | Altice Arena in Lisbon, PT

October 18 | Mediolanum Forum in Milan, IT

October 19 | Hallenstadion in Zürich, CH

October 21 | Tauron Arena in Kraków, PL

October 22 | O2 Arena in Prague, CZ

October 25 | Lanxess Arena in Cologne, DE

October 27 | Olympiahalle in Munich, DE

October 29 | Sportpaleis in Antwerp, BE

October 31 | Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL

November 3 | Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, AU

November 5 | Festhalle in Frankfurt, DE

November 6 | Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, DE

November 8 | Barclays Arena in Hamburg, DE

November 9 | Royal Arena in Copenhagen, DK

November 11 | Telenor Arena in Oslo, NO

November 13 | Nokia Arena in Tampere, FI

Last Updated on August 1, 2022 by Dave Clark