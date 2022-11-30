The Killers, Lumineers and Muse to Headline Shaky Knees Festival
The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers were announced as the headliners for the Shaky Knees Festival in 2023, set for Atlanta’s Central Park from May 5-7. The 3-day festival will feature more than 60 bands across four stages, with tickets on sale this week.
“We are thrilled to be headlining @ShakyKneesFest’s 10 year anniversary,” The Lumineers tweeted on Wednesday following the announcement of their headlining slot. They hold the closing slot on Sunday, May 7. Muse headlines the bill on Saturday, with The Killers taking top billing on Friday night.
Other artists announced for the festival include Greta Van Fleet, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Cypress Hill performing Friday, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem and The Front Bottoms on Saturday, and Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, and Future Islands on Sunday. A full list of the announced acts is included below.
Tickets are on sale for Shaky Knees Festival 2023 beginning Friday, December 2. Presale access is available for sign-up at shakykneesfestival.com now. Ticket tiers are first-come, first-served and will see general sale opened up following Friday’s presale with whatever inventory remains beginning at 1PM.
Ticket prices begin at $199 plus fees for a 3-day general admission pass, with 1-day general admission tickets going for $119 plus fees. GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate passes are also available for those with money to spend and the desire to access additional amenities.
Some fans have already begun questioning the event policy regarding firearms. A campaign by right-wing gun rights activists caused Live Nation to call off the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta in August. That campaign was mounted in support of the so-called “guns everywhere” law in Georgia, which requires guns to be allowed in most public spaces in the state, potentially over-ruling anti-firearms policies put in place by organizers like Live Nation.
No specific firearms policy is mentioned among the terms and conditions or event FAQs on the event website.
Shaky Knees Festival Performers
The Killers
The Lumineers
Muse
Greta Van Fleet
Tenacious D
Hozier
The Mars Volta
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The Flaming Lips
Cypress Hill
Manchester Orchestra
Grouplove
Placebo
Surf Curse
Digable Planets
Be Your Own Pet
Peaches
Spacey Jane
Copeland
Lovejoy
Matt Maltese
Illuminati Hotties
Charlotte Sands
Gringo Star
Arlie
Mom Rock
Desure
Songs for Kids
The Gaslight Anthem
Phantogram
The Front Bottoms
Suki Waterhouse
Futurebirds
Soccer Mommy
Wilderado
Babe Rainbow
Shame
Beach Weather
Joe Valence & Brae
Cafune
Heartless Bastards
Sunflower Bean
Olivia Jean
Daisy The Great
Me No Adam
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol
Tanukichan
Songs For Kids
Father John Misty
Future Islands
Live
The Walkmen
Wunderhorse
Water From Your Eyes
Songs For Kids
Trash Panda
Taipei Houston
Off!
The Aquadolls
Pond
Sun Room
Fidlar
The Black Angels
Puma Blue
