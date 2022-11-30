The Killers, Lumineers and Muse to Headline Shaky Knees Festival

The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers were announced as the headliners for the Shaky Knees Festival in 2023, set for Atlanta’s Central Park from...

The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers were announced as the headliners for the Shaky Knees Festival in 2023, set for Atlanta’s Central Park from May 5-7. The 3-day festival will feature more than 60 bands across four stages, with tickets on sale this week.

“We are thrilled to be headlining @ShakyKneesFest’s 10 year anniversary,” The Lumineers tweeted on Wednesday following the announcement of their headlining slot. They hold the closing slot on Sunday, May 7. Muse headlines the bill on Saturday, with The Killers taking top billing on Friday night.

⚡⁣SHAKY KNEES 2023⚡⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Presale begins Friday, 12/2 at 11am ET. Sign up for presale access: https://t.co/kSV1tfrwpf ⁣ pic.twitter.com/DlcEOigt9r — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) November 30, 2022

Other artists announced for the festival include Greta Van Fleet, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Cypress Hill performing Friday, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem and The Front Bottoms on Saturday, and Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, and Future Islands on Sunday. A full list of the announced acts is included below.

Tickets are on sale for Shaky Knees Festival 2023 beginning Friday, December 2. Presale access is available for sign-up at shakykneesfestival.com now. Ticket tiers are first-come, first-served and will see general sale opened up following Friday’s presale with whatever inventory remains beginning at 1PM.

Ticket prices begin at $199 plus fees for a 3-day general admission pass, with 1-day general admission tickets going for $119 plus fees. GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate passes are also available for those with money to spend and the desire to access additional amenities.

Some fans have already begun questioning the event policy regarding firearms. A campaign by right-wing gun rights activists caused Live Nation to call off the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta in August. That campaign was mounted in support of the so-called “guns everywhere” law in Georgia, which requires guns to be allowed in most public spaces in the state, potentially over-ruling anti-firearms policies put in place by organizers like Live Nation.

No specific firearms policy is mentioned among the terms and conditions or event FAQs on the event website.

Shaky Knees Festival Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Shaky Knees Festival Performers

The Killers

The Lumineers

Muse

Greta Van Fleet

Tenacious D

Hozier

The Mars Volta

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Flaming Lips

Cypress Hill

Manchester Orchestra

Grouplove

Placebo

Surf Curse

Digable Planets

Be Your Own Pet

Peaches

Spacey Jane

Copeland

Lovejoy

Matt Maltese

Illuminati Hotties

Charlotte Sands

Gringo Star

Arlie

Mom Rock

Desure

Songs for Kids

The Gaslight Anthem

Phantogram

The Front Bottoms

Suki Waterhouse

Futurebirds

Soccer Mommy

Wilderado

Babe Rainbow

Shame

Beach Weather

Joe Valence & Brae

Cafune

Heartless Bastards

Sunflower Bean

Olivia Jean

Daisy The Great

Me No Adam

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol

Tanukichan

Songs For Kids

Father John Misty

Future Islands

Live

The Walkmen

Wunderhorse

Water From Your Eyes

Songs For Kids

Trash Panda

Taipei Houston

Off!

The Aquadolls

Pond

Sun Room

Fidlar

The Black Angels

Puma Blue

Last Updated on November 30, 2022 by Dave Clark