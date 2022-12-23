Second Lawsuit Targets Ticketmaster/Live Nation Over Swift Mess

Another group of fans have sued Ticketmaster and Live Nation in the wake of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket sales mess, filing a...

Another group of fans have sued Ticketmaster and Live Nation in the wake of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket sales mess, filing a class action lawsuit on Tuesday. The lawsuit alleges that “Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presales” and claims that the misleading information amounts to fraud, as well as allegations of price fixing and antitrust violations.

“[M]illions of fans were unable to purchase tickets during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale and the Capital One Presale, due in large part to unprecedented website traffic caused by Ticketmaster allowing 14 million unverified Ticketmaster users and a ‘staggering’ number of bots to participate in the presales,” the lawsuit continues.

A group of 26 plaintiffs launched the latest legal effort to penalize the entertainment giants for the Eras Tour failures. When that tour, which will bring Swift to multiple-night stints at major stadiums across North America throughout 2023, went on sale in November, the presale was plagued by major issues, including massive wait times, glitching systems, and tickets disappearing from user carts as they attempted to purchase, only to see the shows “sold out” (though at least hundreds of thousands of tickets were held back, and will be dripped out beginning this month).

The allegations are broadly similar to ones made in the first lawsuit to draw headlines earlier this month. Ticketmaster and its parent are also facing massive scrutiny from lawmakers over the fiasco, with many demanding a probe of the company for allegations of monopolistic behavior. The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights will hold hearings regarding the company and competition concerns, though a date has not yet been set. The House Energy and Commerce Committee also demanded answers from the companies, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar has dropped hints that legislation is already being worked on to improve transparency for consumers about ticket availability.

Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Dave Clark