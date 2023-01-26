Automatiq to Merge with Ticket Consolidator Lysted/Drew’s Tickets

Automatiq, which provides automation tools for professional ticket resellers, will merge with Drew’s Tickets, which aggregates ticket listings from small-scale ticket resale operations, TicketNews...

Automatiq, which provides automation tools for professional ticket resellers, will merge with Drew’s Tickets, which aggregates ticket listings from small-scale ticket resale operations, TicketNews has confirmed. The deal was announced via an email from Drew Silver to clients using his company’s services, which are run through a platform called Lysted.

“Our team is thrilled to announce that Drew’s Tickets has merged with Automatiq, the leading automation provider for ticket resellers,” the emails read, in part. This merger will effectively bring together two of the fastest growing companies in the ticket resale space.”

Sam Sherman, CEO of Automatiq, confirmed the news on Thursday via email.

“The acquisition of Drew’s Tickets is an exciting way to launch 2023, and it’s just the beginning of the major investments we are making to better support our clients’ needs,” says Sherman, who has led the company since its initial launch as Broker Genius. The company was rebranded in 2022 as Automatiq to reflect its change in scope following a 2020 merger with former competitor Seat Scouts. “We will continue to double down on investing further in our products and services with one simple goal: To ensure Automatiq customers have a major edge to compete and grow their businesses in a rapidly changing environment.”

The addition of ticket inventory through multiple sellers adds an entirely new facet to Automatiq as a company in the ticketing space. Its two main products – Uptick and Sync – were already available for use by Drew’s Tickets clients through the Lysted system. Sherman says that the company is planning on rolling out new service lines that provide new options for clients who wish to leverage different levels of service based on their individualized needs.

It is unclear whether or not the sellers on the Lysted platform will see any significant changes to their user experience under the newly combined companies. Silver’s email to clients indicated that the existing team at the smaller company would remain in place to service its clients.

“Together, we will be able to offer our joint customers the most comprehensive and cutting-edge tools and services available on the market,” he said. “Sync and UpTick will be in house products that can be specifically catered to our customers use cases. Our shared vision with Automatiq is to offer our customers a complete suite of services that will automate and optimize workflow, including pricing, distribution, order processing, and fulfilment.”

Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Dave Clark