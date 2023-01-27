Got a Ticketmaster Opinion? Tell a Senator and Make It Official

If there’s one thing that this week’s extraordinary hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary regarding live events and ticketing made clear, it’s...

If there’s one thing that this week’s extraordinary hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary regarding live events and ticketing made clear, it’s that public opinion matters. The hearing, which saw Live Nation Entertainment President and CFO Joe Berchtold put on the defensive from members of the Senate and fellow witnesses alike, came about entirely due to public pressure from frustrated consumers regarding the state of the industry.

The hearing was a chance for the five witnesses to provide their feedback to members of the senate, and have it entered into the public record. For a limited time, any member of the public has the same chance, if they have feedback of their own regarding the state of live entertainment, ticketing, Live Nation Entertainment, or Ticketmaster. Members of the Committee have until February 2 to add comments to the record related to the hearing, which means that you (if you wish) have until then to contact them and share your thoughts.

Consumers across the country spoke out against many of the practices they face while purchasing tickets for and attending live events, particularly in the wake of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales process in the fall. That pressure spurred legislators into action, leading to Tuesday’s hearing. If you have had experiences of your own that you think merit inclusion, we’ve put together a list of the members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and links to their contact details on their official U.S. Senate websites below.

Obviously, if you are a resident of one of the 19 states represented by a Senator on the committee, that would be your best bet. But residents of other states are welcome to contact members they feel might be compelled to enter their remarks – Marsha Blackburn (TN) and Richard Blumenthal (CT) have been vocal in support of stronger enforcement of alleged “bot” issues if you feel that’s useful, while Amy Klobuchar (MN) and Josh Hawley (MO) have shown strong support for the idea that structural reform is needed (up to and including a forced split of Ticketmaster and Live Nation). If you feel that consumers shouldn’t have the right to transfer or resell tickets at all, in an effort to send ticket resale to the black market rather than open marketplaces with consumer protections against fraud, John Kennedy (LA) might be your best bet.

Let your voice be heard – it could play a role in the evolution of the live entertainment industry and ticketing in particular.

Senate Committee on the Judiciary Member Contact Details

Dick Durbin (D-IL) – Chair

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) – Ranking Member

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Mike Lee (R-UT)

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

John Kennedy (R-LA)

Alex Padilla (D-CA)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Jon Ossoff (D-GA)

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Peter Welch (D-VT)

Missed the hearing? Watch the video below:

