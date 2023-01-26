John Mayer Plans Solo Acoustic Arena Tour Dates

Known simultaneously for his early career pop ballad hits and his lead guitar prowess in the blues realm and from tours with Dead and...

Known simultaneously for his early career pop ballad hits and his lead guitar prowess in the blues realm and from tours with Dead and Company, John Mayer is offering a new look in 2023, plotting a solo acoustic arena tour beginning in March. The trek across North America will feature stripped-down performances on acoustic guitar, as well as piano and electric guitar work during the shows, which will also feature support performances from singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine and Alex Benjamin, plus a “special guest to be announced at a later time” per promoter Live Nation.

Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…

John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023

Mayer’s embarking on a solo arena tour is nothing new – he toured behind his SOB Rock album last year around Dead & Company dates – but the performance of solo accoustic work in arena settings is somewhat novel. Many contemporary guitarists have put together similar acoustic runs, including Trey Anistasio of Phish and (perhaps best known) Dave Matthews alongside virtuostic bandmate Tim Reynolds – but such tours tend to be played in more intimate settings than arenas.

Mayer’s solo acoustic tour begins with a show at Prudential Center in Newark on March 11 and rolls through dates including Madison Square Garden (New York), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Footprint Center (Phoenix), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle) before wrapping up on April 14 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Mayer will be back touring with Dead & Company this summer on what it is billing as a final tour in its current incarnation.

John Mayer acoustic tour tickets are on sale beginning next week, with presales scheduled to begin as early as Wednesday, February 1. General public onsale for the shows is scheduled to begin Friday, February 3.

Full tour details and ticket marketplace links are included below:

John Mayer Solo Acoustic Tour Dates:

Saturday, March 11 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Monday, March 13 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wednesday, March 15 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Saturday, March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Monday, March 20 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, March 22 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 24 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 25 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, March 27 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wednesday, March 29 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Saturday, April 1 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Monday, April 3 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

