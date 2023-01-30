Luke Bryan Announces Country on Tour 2023 Headlining Run

Luke Bryan announced plans to tour North America in the fall of 2023, bringing Country on Tour to 36 cities. The tour, which will...

Luke Bryan announced plans to tour North America in the fall of 2023, bringing Country on Tour to 36 cities. The tour, which will follow dates at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas beginning this week and running through early April, will feature support acts that include up-and-coming artists like Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

Country on Tour will see Luke Bryan tour dates kicking off at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY on June 15, with performances rolling through the next five months before wrapping up with a show on October 28 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. In between, shows are scheduled at venues including Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN), Dickies Arena (Ft. Worth, TX), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), and Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN).

Tickets for Luke Bryan tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 3. Prior to that, there are presales that begin with one open to the Luke Bryan fan club membership beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Citi cardmembers have a presale of their own with another tranch of held-back tickets made available beginning Wednesday, February 1.

The full tour schedule, including Bryan’s residency dates in Las Vegas, are available below The singer is also performing at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in California, and the iHeartCountry festival in Texas. There are also links to ticket marketplaces for those interested in browsing ticket prices for Luke Bryan shows in 2023.

Luke Bryan Tour Dates

February 1 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

February 3 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

February 8 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

February 10 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

February 11 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

March 24 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

March 25 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

March 31 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

April 1 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre

June 15 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 16 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 17 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 24 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

July 6 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 7 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 13 – Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

July 20 – Portland, OR | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21 – Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

July 22 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 – Lubbock, TX | United Supermarkets Arena

July 28 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

July 29 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

August 4 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

August 5 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 10 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

August 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

August 13 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

August 18 – Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center

August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 25 – Evansville, IN | Ford Center

August 26 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 28 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

September 29 – Ft Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

September 30 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

October 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

October 6 – Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

October 7 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

October 12 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 13 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

October 14 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

October 26 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

October 27 – Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena

October 28 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

Last Updated on January 30, 2023 by Dave Clark