Luke Bryan Announces Country on Tour 2023 Headlining Run
Luke Bryan announced plans to tour North America in the fall of 2023, bringing Country on Tour to 36 cities. The tour, which will follow dates at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas beginning this week and running through early April, will feature support acts that include up-and-coming artists like Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.
Country on Tour will see Luke Bryan tour dates kicking off at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY on June 15, with performances rolling through the next five months before wrapping up with a show on October 28 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. In between, shows are scheduled at venues including Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN), Dickies Arena (Ft. Worth, TX), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), and Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN).
Tickets for Luke Bryan tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 3. Prior to that, there are presales that begin with one open to the Luke Bryan fan club membership beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Citi cardmembers have a presale of their own with another tranch of held-back tickets made available beginning Wednesday, February 1.
The full tour schedule, including Bryan’s residency dates in Las Vegas, are available below The singer is also performing at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in California, and the iHeartCountry festival in Texas. There are also links to ticket marketplaces for those interested in browsing ticket prices for Luke Bryan shows in 2023.
Luke Bryan Tour Dates
February 1 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
February 3 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
February 4 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
February 8 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
February 10 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
February 11 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
March 22 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
March 24 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
March 25 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
March 29 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
March 31 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
April 1 – Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World Theatre
June 15 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 16 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 17 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
June 23 – Philadelphia, PA | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 24 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
July 6 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 7 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 13 – Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
July 20 – Portland, OR | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 21 – Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
July 22 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 – Lubbock, TX | United Supermarkets Arena
July 28 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
July 29 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
August 4 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
August 5 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 10 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
August 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
August 13 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
August 18 – Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center
August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 25 – Evansville, IN | Ford Center
August 26 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 28 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
September 29 – Ft Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
September 30 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
October 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
October 6 – Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena
October 7 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
October 12 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 13 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center
October 14 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
October 26 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
October 27 – Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena
October 28 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
