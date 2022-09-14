Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton Headline Stagecoach ’23
While summer may just be ending, plans for 2023 are already well underway for festivals, and Stagecoach just announced its main slate of performers for the spring 2023 edition of the popular country-themed event in Southern California. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton will each headline one of the three nights at Empire Polo Club in Indio, with tickets on sale beginning this week.
Nowhere better to be than Stagecoach 2023 ☀️👢 Passes on sale Friday, 9/16 from 10am PT at https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i pic.twitter.com/DBqNzi1o0G
— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 12, 2022
Bryan will anchor the Friday night slate for the festival, with Brown atop the bill on Saturday and Stapleton set for Sunday to close out the affair, which is scheduled for April 28-30. Bryan has been a headliner at the festival three times before, taking top billing in 2014, 2016, and again in 2019. The headlining slots will be firsts for both Stapleton and Brown, though Stapleton performed at the festival in 2016 and Brown has played Stagecoach twice before (2018 and ’19).
Stagecoach tickets start at $389 for a single general admission pass, with the option of grabbing a six-pass bundle for $389 per pass (neither price includes fees). Other pass options include add-ons like reserved corral seating, saloon passes, and pit access. There are VIP passes starting at $1,249 plus fees for the “Hi Ho Silver” package, $1,749 plus fees for the “Gold Rush” VIP package, and $2,749 plus fees for the “Desert Diamond” VIP package. Prices are expected to go up for most pass tiers as the passes sell through. More details are available at the Stagecoach website.
More than 50 acts have already been announced for Stagecoach, with Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland and Melissa Etheridge among the performers slated to play Friday prior to Bryan’s set. Saturday acts include Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon, Nelly, and Morgan Wade as well as Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives. Brooks & Dunn return to Stagecoach for the first time since 2010 as one of Sunday’s performers, with Parkler McCollum, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours and Diplo also scheduled for the final day.
Stagecoach Festival Lineup
Friday, April 28
Luke Bryan
Jon Pardi
Riley Green
ZZ Top
Elle King
Breland
Melissa Etheridge
Priscilla Block
Sammy Kershaw
Ian Munsick
Nate Smith
Jackson Dean
Trixie Mattel
Seaforth
Drake Milligan
American Aquarium
Flamin’ Grooves
The Last Bandoleros
Tiera Kennedy
Mackenzie Carpenter
Bella White
Saturday, April 29
Kane Brown
Old Dominion
Gabby Barrett
Bryan Adams
Niko Moon
Nelly
Morgan Wade
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Kameron Marlowe
Nikki Lane
Corey Kent
Lily Rose
Restless Road
Cooper Alan
Keb’ Mo’
Avery Anna
Jaime Wyatt
Abbey Cone
Tre Burt
Logan Ledger
Sunday, April 30
Chris Stapleton
Brooks & Dunn
Parker McCollum
Tyler Childers
Turnpike Troubadours
Diplo
Lainey Wilson
Ryan Bingham
Parmalee
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Grimes
Valerie June
Warren Zeiders
Sierra Ferrell
49 Winchester
Tyler Braden
Madeline Edwards
Kaitlin Butts
Nick Shoulders
