Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton Headline Stagecoach ’23

While summer may just be ending, plans for 2023 are already well underway for festivals, and Stagecoach just announced its main slate of performers for the spring 2023 edition of the popular country-themed event in Southern California. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton will each headline one of the three nights at Empire Polo Club in Indio, with tickets on sale beginning this week.

Nowhere better to be than Stagecoach 2023 ☀️👢 Passes on sale Friday, 9/16 from 10am PT at https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i pic.twitter.com/DBqNzi1o0G — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 12, 2022

Bryan will anchor the Friday night slate for the festival, with Brown atop the bill on Saturday and Stapleton set for Sunday to close out the affair, which is scheduled for April 28-30. Bryan has been a headliner at the festival three times before, taking top billing in 2014, 2016, and again in 2019. The headlining slots will be firsts for both Stapleton and Brown, though Stapleton performed at the festival in 2016 and Brown has played Stagecoach twice before (2018 and ’19).

Stagecoach tickets start at $389 for a single general admission pass, with the option of grabbing a six-pass bundle for $389 per pass (neither price includes fees). Other pass options include add-ons like reserved corral seating, saloon passes, and pit access. There are VIP passes starting at $1,249 plus fees for the “Hi Ho Silver” package, $1,749 plus fees for the “Gold Rush” VIP package, and $2,749 plus fees for the “Desert Diamond” VIP package. Prices are expected to go up for most pass tiers as the passes sell through. More details are available at the Stagecoach website.

More than 50 acts have already been announced for Stagecoach, with Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland and Melissa Etheridge among the performers slated to play Friday prior to Bryan’s set. Saturday acts include Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon, Nelly, and Morgan Wade as well as Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives. Brooks & Dunn return to Stagecoach for the first time since 2010 as one of Sunday’s performers, with Parkler McCollum, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours and Diplo also scheduled for the final day.

Stagecoach Festival Lineup

Friday, April 28

Luke Bryan

Jon Pardi

Riley Green

ZZ Top

Elle King

Breland

Melissa Etheridge

Priscilla Block

Sammy Kershaw

Ian Munsick

Nate Smith

Jackson Dean

Trixie Mattel

Seaforth

Drake Milligan

American Aquarium

Flamin’ Grooves

The Last Bandoleros

Tiera Kennedy

Mackenzie Carpenter

Bella White

Saturday, April 29

Kane Brown

Old Dominion

Gabby Barrett

Bryan Adams

Niko Moon

Nelly

Morgan Wade

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Kameron Marlowe

Nikki Lane

Corey Kent

Lily Rose

Restless Road

Cooper Alan

Keb’ Mo’

Avery Anna

Jaime Wyatt

Abbey Cone

Tre Burt

Logan Ledger

Sunday, April 30

Chris Stapleton

Brooks & Dunn

Parker McCollum

Tyler Childers

Turnpike Troubadours

Diplo

Lainey Wilson

Ryan Bingham

Parmalee

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Grimes

Valerie June

Warren Zeiders

Sierra Ferrell

49 Winchester

Tyler Braden

Madeline Edwards

Kaitlin Butts

Nick Shoulders

