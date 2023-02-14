Noel Gallagher & Garbage Set Co-Headlining North America Tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage announced plans for a co-headlining tour of North America in 2023, joined by special guest Metric. The...

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage announced plans for a co-headlining tour of North America in 2023, joined by special guest Metric. The tour launch coincides with the release day for Gallagher’s 4th album with the High Flying Birds, Council Skies.

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS | GARBAGE @garbage

See them this summer across North America, with special guest @Metric.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local.

For more information visit: https://t.co/fUfJgKKUgo pic.twitter.com/VAQe7tcLEy — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 13, 2023

Tour dates for the groups kick off with a June 2 show at Washington’s White River Amphitheatre and run through a July 15 performance at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Other stops in between include The Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Talking STick Resort Amphitheatre (Phoenix), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), and TD Pavilion at the Mann (Philadelphia).

Tickets for the Noel Gallagher & Garbage co-headlining dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales will likely be available in the days leading up to the event, so check the local tour date page for more information about what held-back tickets might be up on offer for groups you can qualify for.

Gallagher launched to fame in the 1990s alongside brother Liam in Oasis, where he was the lead guitarist and chief songwriter prior to the group’s split in 2009. He is credited as the writer of eight singles that topped the UK charts and co-writer of a ninth, as well as being the sole or co-writer of 12 No. 1 albums in the UK. The first album with the High Flying Birds was released in 2011. Garbage were also a superstar act originating in the 1990s, having achieved double platinum with its 1995 debut album. The foursome has retained the same lineup since its formation in Wisconsin in 1993, though it was on hiatus for several years before reuniting to perform in 2010. It released its seventh album, No Gods, No Masters, in 2021.

Tour Dates

June 2 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

