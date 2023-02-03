The Houston Astros won the World Series 2022 after beating the Philadelphia Phillies. Interestingly, the Astros were runners-up in 2021 and lost to the...

The Houston Astros won the World Series 2022 after beating the Philadelphia Phillies. Interestingly, the Astros were runners-up in 2021 and lost to the Atlanta Braves. It was the second time the Astros won the MLB. They won their first title in 2017 by defeating the LA Dodgers. In their 61 seasons, the Astros have qualified for the World Series five times and sixteen times in the postseason.

Justin Turner has been a critical player for the LA Dodgers, and in the last season, he was dominant and produced the best version of himself on the field. Hence, Turner won the Roberto Clemente Award 2022, MLB’s most recognised individual award.

If we revisit other individual awards, Bryce Harper won the NLCS MVP. But the bigger news is related to Astros rookie Jeremy Pena. He became the first rookie to win the World Series MVP and the ALCS MVP.

The next MLB draft is scheduled in July in Seattle, and the Pirates will pick first. They would eye getting the best talent and improving their baseball odds in all their matches. So, who are the top prospects in MLB for 2023?

Dylan Crews

This Louisiana State outfielder is the hottest pick at the moment. Crews is one of the most dynamic college baseball players and has hit 18 home runs and 22 homers in his freshman year. Moreover, he will spend the summers with the national baseball college team, which only a few players do.

Crews’ overall credentials are incredible. He is a complete player and possesses excellent power-hitting ability along with consistency. In addition, his aggressive approach makes him a favorite overall first pick in the MLB 2023 draft.

Chase Dollander

The journey of Dollander is exciting. He was a rising star in high school but could not perform as expected and thus went undrafted in 2021. However, in his sophomore year for Georgia Southern, he won the Southeastern Conference pitcher of 2022. As such, Dollander is entering the 2023 draft as the best college pitcher.

He ticks all the boxes for a premium pitcher and ranks in the top 10 in NCAA Division I because of his delivery. In addition, his athleticism allows him to generate a pacey delivery.

Wyatt Langford

When discussing a hard hitter, Langford’s name automatically pops up. He is an incredible athlete who played three sports in high school before choosing baseball. Although he played as a freshman, he made a buzz around as a sophomore by earning All-American status and tying the record for home runs.

His performances with the national team added weight to his portfolio to be picked in the 2023 MLB draft. Langford’s potential is not hidden from anyone, and his swing mechanics, combined with his power, make him a considerable pick for a power hitter. It won’t be a surprise if he ends up a first-overall pick.

Paul Skenes

Skenes is another candidate for the first pick in the draft. His experience with the Air Force and U.S. collegiate national team gives him an edge over other pitchers. Moreover, Skenes is the only player in NCAA Division I to have wins and home runs in double digits.

Skenes’ pace is unmatched, and his variations are good too. His fastball touches 99 mph, while his average speed is 93-94 mph. His slider has also improved, but it can be a loose ball often. Skenes has an advantage due to his control over the body and strong physical strength.

Jacob Gonzalez

Jacob Gonzalez, the national freshman of the year, helped Mississippi win its first College World Series in 2022. His hitting abilities are more reliable or stand out than his power. In addition, he has stunning hand-eye coordination and so speed. Jacob has the quality of becoming a star hitter, and scouts speak highly of him, so it would be interesting to see which team picks him.

