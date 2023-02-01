SeatGeek Announces Extension of New Orleans Pelicans Deal

The New Orleans Pelicans are extending their ticketing deal with SeatGeek, the ticketing platform announced this week. The deal, which was the first NBA...

The New Orleans Pelicans are extending their ticketing deal with SeatGeek, the ticketing platform announced this week. The deal, which was the first NBA partnership as primary ticketing agent for SeatGeek when it was signed in 2017, has been extended for an undisclosed second term.

“In 2017, the Pelicans were at the forefront of pushing the industry forward through a new ticketing technology that puts our fans first and we believe our fans have seen many benefits ever since we switched to SeatGeek,” said Michael Stanfield, New Orleans Pelicans Senior Vice President of Sales. “SeatGeek continues to go above and beyond to help us integrate new technologies that ultimately create a better in-venue experience for our fans. We were, and still are, proud to be the first NBA team to bring SeatGeek on as a partner. We cannot wait to see what more we can accomplish together in the future.”

The announcement comes fresh on the heels of some controversy surrounding SeatGeek and one of its other NBA partners, the Brooklyn Nets. The New York franchise made waves when news broke in December that it was ditching SeatGeek less than two years after signing on as a client, going back instead to Ticketmaster, its former ticketing agent. Many have speculated that the decision was fueled by Ticketmaster parent Live Nation’s ability to starve a venue of tours it promotes if it shifts its ticketing contracts to competitors, given the reduction in shows that Brooklyn saw as a SeatGeek client, though a story in Billboard cites industry insiders who say otherwise.

Regardless, the extension in New Orleans is a welcome shift back to positive news for SeatGeek, which touts its continued growth as a primary ticketing partner for organizations such as New Orleans. In 2022, the company announced partnerships with 16 clients, including the NBA’s Utah Jazz, NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, NHL’s Florida Panthers, NASCAR, Fiesta Bowl, San Diego Open, New Mexico United, two Football Clubs in the UK with Leeds United and Watford F.C., and a league-wide deal with the United Soccer League (USL).

“Every client is important to SeatGeek, but the Pelicans hold a particularly special place in our hearts as our first-ever NBA partner,” said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek’s enterprise business. “Simply satisfying fans isn’t enough for the Pels. They consistently challenge us to create and integrate new features that exceed fan expectations. The extension of our partnership is a testament to the relationship we’ve built over the past six years and our shared goal to never settle for the status quo.”

SeatGeek also serves as the ticketing agent for the New Orleans Saints organization, having renewed that partnership late in 2022.

Last Updated on February 1, 2023 by Dave Clark