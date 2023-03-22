Peter Gabriel Extends i/o North American Tour With 13 New Dates
For fans who didn’t have a local show announced during the first round of Peter Gabriel’s i/o tour dates, there may be some good news this week. The singer added 13 new stops to his first North American solo tour in years, with six pasted into a window that existed in the routing during late September and another seven added to the end of the run in October.
The US leg of i/o – The Tour just got a lot longer! Newly added shows include Washington,Buffalo,Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
The general ticket sale starts on Friday, March 24 @ 10am Local Time pic.twitter.com/JLQui6HKfs
— Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) March 21, 2023
Tickets for the i/o tour, which is named after an album that Gabriel has reportedly been working on for more than a decade and is releasing tracks from each month, are already on sale, with new dates going up this week – available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 24. Presales for the new dates began on Tuesday with slots that kicked off for Peter Gabriel fan club members. Wednesday presales for the new dates include openings for Citi cardmembers, while promoter and other packages will be opened on Thursday, depending on the venues.
New dates announced this week include stops in Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena), Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse), Milwaukee (Fiserve Forum), Denver (Ball Arena), as well as Austin, Dallas, and Houston Texas to close out the tour (Moody Center, American Airlines Arena and Toyota Center, respectively). The full touring schedule including Peter Gabriel’s European and UK legs earlier in the year, are included below, as are links to ticketing marketplaces for those interested.
Peter Gabriel i/o – The Tour Dates
Newly announced dates in bold
May 18 – Krakow, Poland | TAURON Arena
May 20 – Verona, Italy | Verona Arena
May 21 – Milan, Italy | Mediolanum Arena=
May 23 – Paris, France | Accor Arena
May 24 – Lille, France | Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 – Berlin, Germany | Waldbuehne
May 28 – Munich, Germany | Koenigsplatz
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
June 2 – Bergen, Norway | Koengen
June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium | Sportpaleis
June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland | Hallenstadion
June 10 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena}
June 12 – Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena
June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany | Festhalle
June 15 – Bordeaux, France | Arkea Arena
June 17 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
June 19 – London, UK | The O2
June 20 – Nottingham, UK | Motorpoint Arena
June 22 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
June 23 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena
June 25 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena
September 8 – Quebec City, Quebec | Videotron Centre
September 9 – Ottawa, Ontario | Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 – Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena
September 13 – Montreal, Quebec | Bell Centre
September 14 – Boston, Massachusetts | TD Garden
September 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Wells Fargo Center
September 18 – New York, New York | Madison Square Garden
September 20 – Washington D.C. | Capital One Arena
September 22 – Buffalo, New York | KeyBank Center
September 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | APPG Paints Arena
September 25 – Columbus, Ohio | Nationwide Arena
September 27 – Cleveland, Ohio | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 28 – Detroit, Michigan | Little Caesars Arena
September 30 – Chicago, Illinois | United Center
October 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Fiserv Forum
October 3 – Saint Paul, Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center
October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena
October 8 – Seattle, Washington | Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 – San Francisco, California | Chase Center
October 13 – Los Angeles, California | Kia Forum
October 14 – Palm Springs, California | Acrisure Arena
October 16 – Denver, Colorado | Ball Arena
October 18 – Austin, Texas | Moody Center
October 19 – Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center
October 21 – Houston, Texas | Toyota Center
