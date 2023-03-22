Peter Gabriel Extends i/o North American Tour With 13 New Dates

For fans who didn’t have a local show announced during the first round of Peter Gabriel’s i/o tour dates, there may be some good...

For fans who didn’t have a local show announced during the first round of Peter Gabriel’s i/o tour dates, there may be some good news this week. The singer added 13 new stops to his first North American solo tour in years, with six pasted into a window that existed in the routing during late September and another seven added to the end of the run in October.

The US leg of i/o – The Tour just got a lot longer! Newly added shows include Washington,Buffalo,Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston. The general ticket sale starts on Friday, March 24 @ 10am Local Time pic.twitter.com/JLQui6HKfs — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) March 21, 2023

Tickets for the i/o tour, which is named after an album that Gabriel has reportedly been working on for more than a decade and is releasing tracks from each month, are already on sale, with new dates going up this week – available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 24. Presales for the new dates began on Tuesday with slots that kicked off for Peter Gabriel fan club members. Wednesday presales for the new dates include openings for Citi cardmembers, while promoter and other packages will be opened on Thursday, depending on the venues.

New dates announced this week include stops in Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena), Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse), Milwaukee (Fiserve Forum), Denver (Ball Arena), as well as Austin, Dallas, and Houston Texas to close out the tour (Moody Center, American Airlines Arena and Toyota Center, respectively). The full touring schedule including Peter Gabriel’s European and UK legs earlier in the year, are included below, as are links to ticketing marketplaces for those interested.

Ticket Links

Peter Gabriel tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Peter Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig

Peter Gabriel tickets at SeatGeek

Peter Gabriel tickets at StubHub

Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticketmaster Germany

Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticketmaster France

Peter Gabriel tickets at Vivid Seats

Peter Gabriel i/o – The Tour Dates

Newly announced dates in bold

May 18 – Krakow, Poland | TAURON Arena

May 20 – Verona, Italy | Verona Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy | Mediolanum Arena=

May 23 – Paris, France | Accor Arena

May 24 – Lille, France | Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 – Berlin, Germany | Waldbuehne

May 28 – Munich, Germany | Koenigsplatz

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

June 2 – Bergen, Norway | Koengen

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium | Sportpaleis

June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland | Hallenstadion

June 10 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena}

June 12 – Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany | Festhalle

June 15 – Bordeaux, France | Arkea Arena

June 17 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

June 19 – London, UK | The O2

June 20 – Nottingham, UK | Motorpoint Arena

June 22 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

June 23 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

June 25 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena

September 8 – Quebec City, Quebec | Videotron Centre

September 9 – Ottawa, Ontario | Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 – Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena

September 13 – Montreal, Quebec | Bell Centre

September 14 – Boston, Massachusetts | TD Garden

September 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – New York, New York | Madison Square Garden

September 20 – Washington D.C. | Capital One Arena

September 22 – Buffalo, New York | KeyBank Center

September 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | APPG Paints Arena

September 25 – Columbus, Ohio | Nationwide Arena

September 27 – Cleveland, Ohio | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 28 – Detroit, Michigan | Little Caesars Arena

September 30 – Chicago, Illinois | United Center

October 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Fiserv Forum

October 3 – Saint Paul, Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center

October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena

October 8 – Seattle, Washington | Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 – San Francisco, California | Chase Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, California | Kia Forum

October 14 – Palm Springs, California | Acrisure Arena

October 16 – Denver, Colorado | Ball Arena

October 18 – Austin, Texas | Moody Center

October 19 – Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center

October 21 – Houston, Texas | Toyota Center

Last Updated on March 22, 2023 by Dave Clark