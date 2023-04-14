Avenged Sevenfold Drop Second Leg of Tour Dates

Today, the heavy metal rock group, Avenged Sevenfold announced the second leg of their North American tour, “Life is But A Dream…” The multiplatinum...

Today, the heavy metal rock group, Avenged Sevenfold announced the second leg of their North American tour, “Life is But A Dream…” The multiplatinum band will kick off this leg in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 16th, and will wrap up in Fort Worth Texas on October 15th. The band’s first leg of shows was announced in late March and tickets are already available for both runs as of Friday afternoon.

Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2 • September 16 through October 15 • with special guest @FIROfficial.

@DeathbatsClub members and #TicketPass holders can unlock exclusive first access to request tickets NOW until tomorrow at 12PM PT / 3PM ET. Pre-sale for the… pic.twitter.com/qKXiFbfOQr — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) April 11, 2023

Tickets were on sale to restricted group for the tour all week, with general public ticket sales launching on Friday, April 14.

For pre-sale tickets, TicketPass holders and Deathbats club members were able to request tickets early in the week, in hopes of gaining access to Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Those who have purchased a Deathbats Club NFT had special access to the early tickets, as part of their membership, but TicketPass was a separate system for early access, explained by the band. During the Presale window, could set up their MetaMask or Coinbase wallet to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closed, they received a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences had been been secured.

“TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won’t have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won’t have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we’re going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain,” says M. Shadows of the band. “We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first,”

“At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into “tiers” over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.). ”

Falling in Reverse will be special guests during the second leg of, “Life is But a Dream…” The bands will be visiting popular cities across the U.S. like Charlotte, Nashville, Phoenix, Austin, and Denver. Full tour schedule and ticket marketplace links are available below:

Ticket Links

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at MEGASeats.com

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at ScoreBig

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at SeatGeek

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at StubHub

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at Vivid Seats

Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates

Leg 1

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC | Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Leg 2 (new shows)

Sat Sep 16 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 17 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 20 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, MO

Tues, Sept 26 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

Thu Sep 28 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena^

Sat Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 02 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Tue Oct 03 – Portland, OR | MODA Center

Sat Oct 07 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 12 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Last Updated on April 14, 2023 by Dave Clark