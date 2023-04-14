Avenged Sevenfold Drop Second Leg of Tour Dates
Today, the heavy metal rock group, Avenged Sevenfold announced the second leg of their North American tour, “Life is But A Dream…” The multiplatinum band will kick off this leg in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 16th, and will wrap up in Fort Worth Texas on October 15th. The band’s first leg of shows was announced in late March and tickets are already available for both runs as of Friday afternoon.
Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2 • September 16 through October 15 • with special guest @FIROfficial.
@DeathbatsClub members and #TicketPass holders can unlock exclusive first access to request tickets NOW until tomorrow at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.
Pre-sale for the… pic.twitter.com/qKXiFbfOQr
— Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) April 11, 2023
Tickets were on sale to restricted group for the tour all week, with general public ticket sales launching on Friday, April 14.
For pre-sale tickets, TicketPass holders and Deathbats club members were able to request tickets early in the week, in hopes of gaining access to Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Those who have purchased a Deathbats Club NFT had special access to the early tickets, as part of their membership, but TicketPass was a separate system for early access, explained by the band. During the Presale window, could set up their MetaMask or Coinbase wallet to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closed, they received a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences had been been secured.
“TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won’t have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won’t have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we’re going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain,” says M. Shadows of the band. “We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first,”
“At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into “tiers” over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.). ”
Falling in Reverse will be special guests during the second leg of, “Life is But a Dream…” The bands will be visiting popular cities across the U.S. like Charlotte, Nashville, Phoenix, Austin, and Denver. Full tour schedule and ticket marketplace links are available below:
Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates
Leg 1
Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC | Videotron Centre
Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre
Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre
Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Leg 2 (new shows)
Sat Sep 16 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 17 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Sep 20 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, MO
Tues, Sept 26 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *
Thu Sep 28 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena^
Sat Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Mon Oct 02 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
Tue Oct 03 – Portland, OR | MODA Center
Sat Oct 07 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 12 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
