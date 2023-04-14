Live Nation Announces Rich Paul’s Appointment to Board

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) announced Thursday that Rich Paul, Founder and CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group, and Head of Sports at United Talent Agency...

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) announced Thursday that Rich Paul, Founder and CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group, and Head of Sports at United Talent Agency (UTA) has been voted on to the entertainment giant’s Board of Directors. Paul, who also serves on UTA’s board, has gained recognition representing top athletes and helping them strategize their professional careers and expand into successful brand and business ventures.

Paul is perhaps best known for his relationship with NBA superstar LeBron James, as well as his romantic relationship with singer Adele. Paul has been in James’ inner-circle since around the time of his entry into the league, alongside James’ childhood friends Maverick Carter and Randy Mims. He founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012, with UTA coming on board as an investor in 2020. By the time UTA bought in, Klutch had led negotiations on more than $1 billion worth of contracts for NBA clients.

“Rich’s multifaceted experience in sports, business, and entertainment brings immense value to Live Nation,” commented Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation Board of Directors. “We’re delighted to have him join our board.”

“Rich’s expertise in nurturing talent for long-term success aligns perfectly with Live Nation’s mission to drive value for artists and fans through live events,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Paul shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Live Nation’s commitment to putting artists first makes this a natural fit for me. Experiencing sports and music live is incredibly powerful, and I’m excited to contribute to the company and the industry in this new capacity.”

Throughout his career, Paul has earned numerous accolades, including GQ’s 2019 “PowerBroker of the Year” and Sports Illustrated’s 2019 “The King Maker.” He has also been featured on Variety’s “Variety500” list and has seen KLUTCH Sports recognized on TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Most Influential Companies List. In addition to his professional achievements, Paul is known for leveraging his influence to drive social impact, most notably overturning the “Rich Paul Rule” that would have prevented agents without college degrees from representing NCAA student athletes.

Adele, who became engaged to Paul in 2021, is currently performing the lengthy Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace – a venue under contract with Live Nation to promote events there, which are ticketed by Live Nation Entertainment subsidiary Ticketmaster.

Last Updated on April 13, 2023 by Dave Clark