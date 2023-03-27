Adele Adds New Dates to Las Vegas “Weekends” Residency

Adele isn’t quite ready to have her “weekends” be over, as the singer announced more than 30 new dates in Las Vegas between June...

Adele isn’t quite ready to have her “weekends” be over, as the singer announced more than 30 new dates in Las Vegas between June and November. Weekends With Adele wrapped its initial (delayed) run of performances this past weekend, but will return for another encore, including plans for a filmed version to be broadcast later.

New Weekends With Adele dates begin with a first show on June 16 and run through a closing performance scheduled for November 4. The singer has a block of four weekends set for mid-June through the beginning of July before a break for much of that month. Then, shows pick back up on August 4 and 5, continuing with two every weekend through the new final show the first Saturday in November.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, I know it’s not enough. So I am coming back,” Adele said Saturday night in video captured by fans. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see the show (can see it).”

Tickets to Weekends With Adele will once again be tightly controlled by Ticketmaster, using their “verified fan” system for registration. This means that in order to purchase tickets through the main box office, consumers have to register their interest, and then hope that they are selected for the purchasing opportunity. Likely many will be waitlisted, in order to ramp up the perception of demand and therefore purchase urgency for those who are initially offered a chance to buy tickets.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan system for Weekends With Adele now through registration closing on Sunday, April 2 at Ticketmaster. For those who don’t get in, there will unquestionably be tickets available through resale marketplaces, with links to several below.

During the initial sales process for the first batch of shows, Adele caught significant fan anger over the pricing structure, which saw “dynamic” pricing and “platinum” pricing surge ticket prices to well above $1,000 for many shopping after being “verified” for purchase. This was the case once more after the initial delay of performances to later in 2022, when new shows went on sale for the residency.

It is unclear whether or not dynamic pricing will be in place for the new block of shows, but there’s no reason to believe it wouldn’t be, based on previous usage and the continued push by Ticketmaster and Live Nation for clients to use the price inflating systems. Adele also showed limited concern for fan anger over ticket prices or the sudden postponement of the entire run at the last second in January of 2022, less than 24 hours before the first show was set to go off, while many fans were already in the process of travelling to Las Vegas.

