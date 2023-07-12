Expanded for its 19th year. the New York Comedy Festival announced that it is expanding from one week to ten days for the 2023 edition, which runs from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 12. Comics including Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Ilana Glazer, and Michelle Wolf are scheduled to take the stage at the multi-venue affair.

The New York Comedy Festival just got bigger! Here's to 10 days of nonstop comedy featuring an all star lineup coming Nov 3-12 https://t.co/HKZjbSEQzw pic.twitter.com/u5AvJta34A — New York Comedy Festival (@nycomedyfest) July 11, 2023

“We’re very excited to bring the best comedians – from emerging talent to established headliners – from across the country and throughout the world to perform at this year’s festival,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. “We’ve curated an amazing line-up of shows, with many more to be announced in the coming months.”

Tickets for the New York Comedy Festival are on sale this week, with presales kicking off as early as Wednesday, July 12, open to Bread Cashback American Express cardmembers. General sales for the shows open on Friday, July 14 – though there are likely other presales on a show-by-show basis. Check individual show ticket sales pages for more information.

Daniel Sloss and Jeff Ross both perform gigs on the festival’s opening night of November 4, with Schloss at Town Hall and Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel. Michelle Wolf’s performance also takes place at Town Hall, with other performers including Jimmy Carr and Anthony Jeselnik playing at Carnegie Hall, Nicole Byer performing at the Apollo Theatre and Bill Burr at Madison Square Garden.

The full list of performers by date (currently announced – more are expected) are below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces.

New York Comedy Festival Lineup by Date

(Subject to change)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

• 7 p.m. – Daniel Sloss – CAN’T at Town Hall

• 8 p.m. – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

7 PM & 9:45 p.m. – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

8:00 p.m. – Ilana Glazer Live! at BAM

8:30 p.m. – Sam Morrill: The Class Act Tour at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

5 PM & 8 PM – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

7 p.m. – The Robyn Schall Experience at Town Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

7 p.m. – Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID! at Town Hall

9:45 p.m. – Nick Mullen & Adam Friedland Live at Town Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

7 p.m. – Pod Meets World: The Kids Wanna Jump! Tour at Town Hall

7 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

7 p.m. – Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny at Carnegie Hall

8 p.m. – Giggly Squad at the Beacon Theatre

9:45 p.m. – Nate Jackson: I’ll Do It Myself

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel

7 p.m. – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life at the Beacon Theatre

7 p.m. – Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All at Carnegie Hall

7 p.m. – Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here at Town Hall

8 p.m. – Bill Burr Live at Madison Square Garden

8 p.m. – Nicole Byer at Apollo Theater

9:45 p.m. – Dave Attell and Friends at Town Hall

9:45 p.m. – Tim Dillon: American Royalty at Carnegie Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

7 p.m. – Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Tour at Town Hall

7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel

8 p.m. – Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Tour at Carnegie Hall

