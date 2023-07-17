The It’s Only us tour from Lil Baby is scheduled to get underway this month, but it just got shorter as ten dates were cancelled with no explanation. The news was conveyed on Friday via an Instagram post from the rapper, which showed the touring plan, with multiple shows that had initially been announced no longer there.
Seven of the first 15 stops on the tour have been cancelled, while two new shows were announced for later in August.
According to Ticketmaster, shows in Phoenix (August 1), Sacramento (August 9), Salt Lake City (August 14), Denver (August 15), Pittsburgh (Sept. 5), Indianapolis (Sept. 6) and Louisville (Sept. 8) have been cancelled, with no information available on why. A note on the event pages reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.” Shows in San Diego (August 2), Las Vegas (August 4), and Minneapolis (August 19) are also showing as cancelled on AXS, which is the primary box office vendor for those dates.
At the same time, two new dates on the tour have been announced – on August 29 and 30 in Philadelphia and New York, respectively.
Fan reaction for those who found their shows cancelled was understandably negative, with many speculating that poor ticket sales are the cause for the cancellations, due in large part to the high ticket prices being charged.
Interesting responses. lil baby just cancelled his sac show due to low ticket sales. https://t.co/Ur63ak1olI
— waves (@916Waves) July 16, 2023
#LilBaby’s MN show gets cancelled 🚫
Rappers needa stop playin with Minnesota every show here gets cancelled 👎🏽 #hiphop #rap #music #4pf #glorilla #rylorodriguez #osochattin #wechattin #targetcenter #glossup #hunxho #trending pic.twitter.com/sRwj5EPTXG
— Oso 🗣 (@OsoChattin) July 13, 2023
Fans are debating if Lil Baby is falling off or if he’s just charging too much money for tickets after his tour got cancelled… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WAN7zNwVgP
— Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) July 15, 2023
Lil Baby cancelled 7 shows because of low ticket sales. People consider him one of the hottest rappers of this generation and he couldn't pull 20-22k fans in Cali and this is not shocking to me. Artists like Carti, Lil Baby, Youngboy have clout not fanbase.
— ARYAN BHARDWAJ (@ARYANTHESTAN) July 17, 2023
If that is the case, it is far from the first tour to see major issues in the sale of tickets driven by the ever-increasing prices of tickets to live shows – even for some of the biggest names on tour. Bruce Springsteen’s tour saw one Tulsa show have its prices collapse, and it looks as if upcoming shows are struggling too. Even Beyoncé has cancelled one show and postponed two others on her North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour, with many speculating that sales slumps over surging ticket prices are to blame.
The updated touring schedule for Lil Baby is included below, as are links to ticket marketplaces, where fans shopping for tickets can likely expect to find better deals if rumors of sales being poor are accurate.
Lil Baby I.O.U. Tour Dates
Cancelled shows
struckthrough; New shows in bold.
July 26 – Houston | Toyota Center
July 28 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
July 29 – Dallas | American Airlines Center
Aug 1 – Phoenix | Footprint Center
Aug 2 – San Diego | Pechanga Arena
Aug 4 – Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena
Aug 5 – Los Angeles | Crytpo.com Arena
Aug 6 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Aug 9 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Aug 12 – Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 14 – Salt Lake City | Delta Center
Aug 15 – Denver | Ball Arena
Aug 17 – St. Louis | Enterprise Center
Aug 18 – Milwaukee | Fiserv Forum
Aug 19 – Minneapolis | Target Center
Aug 23 – Detroit | Little Caesars Arena
Aug 24 – Chicago | United Center
Aug 26 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
Aug 29 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Aug 30 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Aug 31 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Sept 2 – Boston | TD Garden
Sept 3 – Baltimore | CFG Bank Arena
Sept 5 – Pittsburgh | PPG Paints Arena
Sept 6 – Indianapolis | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept 7 – Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum
Sept 8 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
Sept 9 – Nashville | Bridgestone Arena
Sept 11 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sept 12 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Sept 15 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Sept 16 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept 19 – New Orleans | Smoothie King Center
Sept 22 – Ft. Lauderdale | FLA Live Arena
Last Updated on July 17, 2023
