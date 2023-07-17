The It’s Only us tour from Lil Baby is scheduled to get underway this month, but it just got shorter as ten dates were cancelled with no explanation. The news was conveyed on Friday via an Instagram post from the rapper, which showed the touring plan, with multiple shows that had initially been announced no longer there.

Seven of the first 15 stops on the tour have been cancelled, while two new shows were announced for later in August.

According to Ticketmaster, shows in Phoenix (August 1), Sacramento (August 9), Salt Lake City (August 14), Denver (August 15), Pittsburgh (Sept. 5), Indianapolis (Sept. 6) and Louisville (Sept. 8) have been cancelled, with no information available on why. A note on the event pages reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.” Shows in San Diego (August 2), Las Vegas (August 4), and Minneapolis (August 19) are also showing as cancelled on AXS, which is the primary box office vendor for those dates.

At the same time, two new dates on the tour have been announced – on August 29 and 30 in Philadelphia and New York, respectively.

Fan reaction for those who found their shows cancelled was understandably negative, with many speculating that poor ticket sales are the cause for the cancellations, due in large part to the high ticket prices being charged.

Interesting responses. lil baby just cancelled his sac show due to low ticket sales. https://t.co/Ur63ak1olI — waves (@916Waves) July 16, 2023

Fans are debating if Lil Baby is falling off or if he’s just charging too much money for tickets after his tour got cancelled… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WAN7zNwVgP — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) July 15, 2023

Lil Baby cancelled 7 shows because of low ticket sales. People consider him one of the hottest rappers of this generation and he couldn't pull 20-22k fans in Cali and this is not shocking to me. Artists like Carti, Lil Baby, Youngboy have clout not fanbase. — ARYAN BHARDWAJ (@ARYANTHESTAN) July 17, 2023

If that is the case, it is far from the first tour to see major issues in the sale of tickets driven by the ever-increasing prices of tickets to live shows – even for some of the biggest names on tour. Bruce Springsteen’s tour saw one Tulsa show have its prices collapse, and it looks as if upcoming shows are struggling too. Even Beyoncé has cancelled one show and postponed two others on her North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour, with many speculating that sales slumps over surging ticket prices are to blame.

The updated touring schedule for Lil Baby is included below, as are links to ticket marketplaces, where fans shopping for tickets can likely expect to find better deals if rumors of sales being poor are accurate.

Lil Baby I.O.U. Tour Dates

Cancelled shows struckthrough; New shows in bold.

July 26 – Houston | Toyota Center

July 28 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

July 29 – Dallas | American Airlines Center

Aug 1 – Phoenix | Footprint Center

Aug 2 – San Diego | Pechanga Arena

Aug 4 – Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena

Aug 5 – Los Angeles | Crytpo.com Arena

Aug 6 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Aug 9 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Aug 12 – Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 14 – Salt Lake City | Delta Center

Aug 15 – Denver | Ball Arena

Aug 17 – St. Louis | Enterprise Center

Aug 18 – Milwaukee | Fiserv Forum

Aug 19 – Minneapolis | Target Center

Aug 23 – Detroit | Little Caesars Arena

Aug 24 – Chicago | United Center

Aug 26 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Aug 29 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Aug 30 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Aug 31 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sept 2 – Boston | TD Garden

Sept 3 – Baltimore | CFG Bank Arena

Sept 5 – Pittsburgh | PPG Paints Arena

Sept 6 – Indianapolis | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept 7 – Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum

Sept 8 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

Sept 9 – Nashville | Bridgestone Arena

Sept 11 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sept 12 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Sept 15 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Sept 16 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept 19 – New Orleans | Smoothie King Center

Sept 22 – Ft. Lauderdale | FLA Live Arena

