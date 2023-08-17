Have you ever wanted to catch a Broadway show but didn’t have a babysitter? Broadway’s ‘Here Lies Love’ is here to fix that.

‘Here Lies Love’ will hold a special matinee show on Sept. 23 that offers free childcare to parents who are ticketholders for the 3:30 p.m. event at the Broadway Theatre.

The accommodation, offered through a partnership between the Parent Artist Advocacy League, Broadway Babysitters, and Open Jar Studios, has a CPR-certified babysitter look after the ticketholder’s child.

While this is the only scheduled matinee with the childcare accommodation at this time, the partnership plans to release three additional matinee dates in the future. Find out more information on the partnership here and register for the matinee childcare services by emailing [email protected]

‘Here Lies Love,’ a musical by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, is based on the pair’s concept album, delving into the life of former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos. The disco-pop score offers a backdrop to Marcos’ life from poverty to prominence.

Find ticket links to ‘Here Lies Love’ on Broadway below.

Last Updated on August 17, 2023