Made in America Festival, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia, has been called off. Curated by Jay-Z and set to feature Lizzo and Sza as headliners, Made in America was formally cancelled with a post to the event social media on Tuesday, with organizers citing “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” the statement continued. In it, organizers promised that the festival would return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2024. All ticket holders will receive a refund if they purchased directly through the festival or its primary ticketing provider. Those who purchased tickets on resale marketplaces should contact their point of purchase to determine their options for a refund or credit good towards the purchase of other tickets.

The news comes fresh on the heels of major negative headlines for Lizzo, who has been accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed by former dancers in her company. Made In America would have been her first concert since the lawsuit filing made headlines last week.

A source close to the production told NBC News that “ticket sales were not good.” Ticket prices went up by $50 each for a 2-day pass between the 2022 event and this year, bumping from $150 to $200 per person, before fees.

Made In America Festival was scheduled to feature performances from Miguel, Tems, Lil Yachty, Latto, Ice Spice, and Metro Boomin among its acts beyond the headlining pair. A “very special joint set” by Mase and Com’Ron was also on the schedule for the event, which was set for September 2-3.

Made in America Festival was first held in 2012, and included numerous activations for educational and social justice causes alongside the musical performances. Its post-COVID return in 2021 was headlined by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, while the 2022 event saw Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator headlining.

Last Updated on August 9, 2023