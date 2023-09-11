Pop superstar Ed Sheeran was slated to perform in Las Vegas over the weekend, but just over an hour before showtime, the gig was cancelled — leaving thousands of fans outside in the scorching heat.

Sheeran was set to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, employees at the stadium were told that the concert was expected to bring in around 65,000 fans — making it the biggest concert ever held at the venue.

However, Sheeran took to Instagram ahead of the show to break the news: the concert would no longer go on as planned.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” Sheeran wrote.

“It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

Ed Sheeran cancels show at last minute pic.twitter.com/akL4TceaOz — Bruce Breslow (@BreslowB) September 10, 2023

When fans expressed their confusion, Sheeran went on to note that the gig was cancelled so last-minute due to a “flooring” safety issue at the venue.

“Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside,” Sheeran said. “We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x.”

Sheeran said the new date will be postponed to Saturday, October 28, and all tickets will be valid for the new date.

Not only were fans crushed by the last-minute cancellation, but many suffered heat exhaustion while waiting for hours outside of the venue in over 100 degrees heat. The Clark County Fire Department told News 8 Now that some fans required medical attention due to the heat, and Rolling Stone reported that one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration after traveling far for the gig. Others explained how the venue did not properly care for fans outside, noting that no cups were available at the water stations.

I can't believe we traveled all the way to Vegas 10 hours to see #EdSheeran for him to cancel less than an hour before the show. My poor husband a disabled vet along with so many people standing waiting on 103 heat to be turned away!!! I can't come back in OCT No Refund !! — Ralla 🦋💕 (@Simeralla1) September 10, 2023

Incredibly upset with @AllegiantStadm and how the Ed Sheeran concert was handled. Staff refused to give us water in the heat, but totally fine selling beer and seltzer as people were passing out. @LasVegasLocally — Ashley Brigham (@PaidinAppls) September 10, 2023

#Allegiant-stadium absolute worst pre-concert experience of my life. Waiting in 110 degree weather for 2 hours past the time they said they would open the doors. People having heat strokes in the line. EMS picking people up like parade candy. #EdSheeran with a quadriplegic. — Kristen Robbins (@KristenR1973) September 10, 2023

#allegiantstadium #edsheeran while stadium staff force bottled water to be thrown out, people passing out in 105 degree heat while forced to wait 40 minutes late and counting — Utah Seahawk (@ScottUtah4) September 10, 2023

Devastating. Saved for a year. Flew from Alaska to Vegas. Waited in the 105 degree heat for two hours to get in. #fail #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/NSgbrb1sIZ — ZUEL (@BipolarBiped907) September 10, 2023

i saw so many people throwing up and passing out due to the heat waiting for ed sheeran's concert in vegas pic.twitter.com/W4qh0gHttL — Kim✨ (@mkimtato) September 10, 2023

Sheeran is currently on his “+-=÷x” North American stadium tour, which is set to hit Santa Clara and Inglewood later this month. He’s also performing at smaller, intimate shows at tiny venues throughout September, stopping at Oakland’s Fox Theater and Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. His eighth studio album, Autumn Variations, is due September 29.

Last Updated on September 11, 2023