Bob Dylan fans are in luck as the rock ‘n roll star just announced a handful of additional dates on his fall ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.’
While Dylan has been touring in support of his 2020 record Rough and Rowdy Ways since 2021, the trek just kicked-off another North American leg on October 1, hitting cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Montreal along the way. Now, the tour will run a little longer with seven more gigs, including a pair of concerts in Baltimore and Virginia shows in Richmond and Baltimore. He’ll also appear in West Virginia and Kentucky before wrapping-up in Evansville, Indiana on December 3.
Ahead of the tour, Dylan surprised fans at the Farm Aid benefit concert in Noblesville, Indiana last month. He performed alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike CCampell, as well as keyboardist Benmont Tench, drummer Steve Ferrone, and two members of his current band. The audience heard Dylan play guitar onstage for the first time in seven years and his first time at Farm Aid since its inaugural edition back in 1985.
Rough and Rowdy Ways includes the single “Murder Most Foul” — Dylan’s first original song distributed since 2012.
Find Dylan’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to tickets on resale marketplaces.
Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Fall Tour 2023
October 1 – Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre
October 2 – Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre
October 4 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre
October 6 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre
October 7 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre
October 8 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre
October 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
October 12 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
October 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre
October 20 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
October 21 – Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre
October 23 – Erie, PA | Warner Theatre
October 24 – Rochester, NY | Auditorium Theatre
October 26 – Toronto, Ontario | Massey Hall
October 27 – Toronto, Ontario | Massey Hall
October 29 – Montreal, Quebec | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
October 30 – Schenectady, NY | Proctors Theatre
November 1 – Springfield, MA | Symphony Hall
November 3 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre
November 4 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre
November 5 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre
November 7 – Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre
November 8 – Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre
November 10 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center
November 11 – Waterbury, CT | Palace Theater
November 14 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre
November 15 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre
November 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore
November 20 – Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
November 21 – Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
November 24 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
November 25 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
November 27 – Richmond, VA | Altria Theater
November 29 – Roanoke, VA | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 30 – Huntington, WV | Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
November 2 – Richmond, KY | EKU Center for the Arts
November 3 – Evansville, IN | Old National Events Plaza
