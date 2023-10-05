Bob Dylan fans are in luck as the rock ‘n roll star just announced a handful of additional dates on his fall ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.’

While Dylan has been touring in support of his 2020 record Rough and Rowdy Ways since 2021, the trek just kicked-off another North American leg on October 1, hitting cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Montreal along the way. Now, the tour will run a little longer with seven more gigs, including a pair of concerts in Baltimore and Virginia shows in Richmond and Baltimore. He’ll also appear in West Virginia and Kentucky before wrapping-up in Evansville, Indiana on December 3.

Ahead of the tour, Dylan surprised fans at the Farm Aid benefit concert in Noblesville, Indiana last month. He performed alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike CCampell, as well as keyboardist Benmont Tench, drummer Steve Ferrone, and two members of his current band. The audience heard Dylan play guitar onstage for the first time in seven years and his first time at Farm Aid since its inaugural edition back in 1985.

Rough and Rowdy Ways includes the single “Murder Most Foul” — Dylan’s first original song distributed since 2012.

Find Dylan’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to tickets on resale marketplaces.

Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Fall Tour 2023

October 1 – Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre

October 2 – Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre

October 4 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

October 6 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 7 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 8 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

October 21 – Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre

October 23 – Erie, PA | Warner Theatre

October 24 – Rochester, NY | Auditorium Theatre

October 26 – Toronto, Ontario | Massey Hall

October 27 – Toronto, Ontario | Massey Hall

October 29 – Montreal, Quebec | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 30 – Schenectady, NY | Proctors Theatre

November 1 – Springfield, MA | Symphony Hall

November 3 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

November 4 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

November 5 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

November 7 – Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

November 8 – Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

November 10 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center

November 11 – Waterbury, CT | Palace Theater

November 14 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre

November 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

November 20 – Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

November 21 – Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

November 24 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

November 25 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

November 27 – Richmond, VA | Altria Theater

November 29 – Roanoke, VA | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 30 – Huntington, WV | Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

November 2 – Richmond, KY | EKU Center for the Arts

November 3 – Evansville, IN | Old National Events Plaza

Last Updated on October 5, 2023