Have you ever wanted to attend a concert but couldn’t make it? Well, now, the live-streaming startup Veeps will offer a live streamed concert subscription service for music junkies across the U.S.

Veeps, owned by Live Nation, launched its Veeps All Access subscription service on Tuesday. Veeps All Access is meant to give fans the chance to see their favorite artists if they didn’t make a tour stop in their city, or an opportunity to relive their favorite show in the comfort of their home. It encourages anyone “looking to enjoy high-quality live entertainment from wherever they are, on one platform, for one all-in price, for the first time.”

The subscription service is $11.99 per month or $120 per year. Additionally, subscribers will have the ability to watch previously-recorded live streams from artists like Aerosmith, Amy Winehouse, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Rolling Stones, and more. Along with the launch, Veeps streamed concerts from The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie on Tuesday.

In addition to the concerts, Veeps All Access will offer music documentaries, comedy specials, exclusive interviews, and talk shows. The first two original content series are currently available on Veeps, including “Sidehustlers” and the “music interview podcast-turned-filmed talk show” dubbed “Artist Friendly.” The latter includes an interview with Incubus’ Brandon Boyd.

The company particularly garnered attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, as thousands of artists were unable to play live shows. Previously, the company has streamed shows with over 2,000 different performers, including big-name artists like Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon, reaching fans in 180 countries.

After Live Nation acquired a majority stake in the company in 2021, Veeps equipped more than 60 Live Nation venues across the country with livestreaming technology. Veeps said this allowed artists to transform their show into a livestream with “the flip of a switch.”

Benji and Joel Madden of the band Good Charlotte, who launched Veeps back in 2018, said this is the next move for the company “as we head towards a future where every concert will be streamed.”

“We started Veeps for artists and their fans,” Joel said. “For the people that love music and the ones that create it. As music fans have become used to having concerts and live performances available in the same way they consume sports and movies, it was obvious that we needed to create a business model that wasn’t limited to pay-per view.”

Joel went on the note that the service is “breaking new ground,” and the company is committed to make concerts accessible to fans while fairly compensating artists.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said that Veeps has “done an amazing job bringing fans that experience in their homes.”

“All Access is giving fans a new way to discover music and artists another marketing platform that will only continue to fuel the demand for live with an even bigger world of concerts at our fingertips,” Rapino said.

While All Access is currently only live in the U.S., the company said it plans to expand internationally “to meet Veeps’ proven global fanbase.”

Subscriptions are available at veeps.com or through the Veeps app, available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, or Roku.

Last Updated on October 5, 2023