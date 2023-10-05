SZA had to postpone her gig in Toronto hours before hitting the stage due to illness.

The R&B star was slated to perform at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, but posted a video ahead of the show during sound check that although she took a steroid to reduce inflammation, she wouldn’t be able to make it through the gig.

“I just tried to do sound check, I sound terrible,” SZA said in the video, noting she was at the arena. “I only want to give you guys 100 percent and that’s what you deserve and I won’t give you less than that. I promise you I will come back Toronto and make it up, I’m so sorry.”

She said that she “wanted to push through very much” and even got in hair and makeup to try to move forward with the show.

The concert is set to be postponed to a later date, though a rescheduled show has not been announced at this time. Drake, who collaborated with SZA on the chart-topping track “Slime You Out,” commented on the video that “we gon do that shit together when you come back lemme open for you.”

SZA’s SOS Tour kicked-off in February, and after a round of dates across Europe and the U.K. throughout June, she returned to North America last month for a second leg of the tour. She is set to perform a pair of gigs at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on October 6 and 7; there is no word that the gigs will be postponed at this time. From there, she’ll play a handful of cities like Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas before wrapping-up in Phoenix on October 29.

Additionally, SZA will join Olivia Rodrigo and One Republic to headline this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden this December.

See SZA’s full round of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

SZA S.O.S. Tour Dates

Oct 4 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena — POSTPONED (RESCHEDULE DATE TBD)

Oct 6 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Oct 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Oct 10 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

Oct 18 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Last Updated on October 5, 2023