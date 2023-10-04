The Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby are transitioning to digital ticketing, powered by TixServe.

Both clubs will distribute their match tickets and season passes via the Scottish Rugby Ticketing app for the upcoming United Rugby Championship, allowing streamlined ticket delivery and giving teams direct access to their fans. The news follows Tixserve’s multi-year digital ticketing partnership with Scottish Rugby. As a part of the partnership, fans will be able to see maps of the stadium, a seating plan, and other event-relating content leading-up to game day.

Tixserve allows the Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby to see real-time data, giving them access to analytics on ticket activity and behavior to make better-informed business and marketing decisions. Additionally, the clubs can interact with fans directly in the app for event-related operational messages and marketing promotions.

Glasgow Warriors Managing Director Al Kellock said in a release that moving to digital ticketing is “a significant enhancement for both our supporters and the club alike.

“Tixserve is a tried and tested system with Scottish Rugby introducing it last season, and it’s now a welcome addition to Glasgow Warriors events,” Kellock said. “It means we can give supporters their matchday information all in one place, make tickets easily and quickly accessible, and provide the option to transfer tickets to friends and family at the click of a button.”

Edinburgh Rugby’s Managing Director Douglas Struth echoed similar sentiments, noting that the step forward would “improve matchday experience,” allowing tickets to be accessible and shareable from one place.

“As a club, we’re constantly thriving to enhance all aspects of our matchday, whether that’s fan zone entertainment, our clubhouse or how we deliver tickets to supporters,” Struth said. “With a digital ticketing system and app now in place for the club, our supporters can benefit immensely from improved matchday information, the ability to transfer tickets, and an easy-to-use interface all in the palm of their hand.”

This is the latest partnership for Tixserve; earlier this year, FA of Wales partnered with the digital ticketing solution provider, and Hong Kong Rugby Union partnered with Tixserve in 2022.

Last Updated on October 4, 2023