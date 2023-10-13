Country’s Jordan Davis is heading out on a sprawling world tour next year.
This fall, the “Take It From Me” singer went on a brief tour across the U.S., but now, he’s bringing “The Damn Good Time Tour” to cities across the globe, starting out with a round of shows across Europe. He’ll kick-off in Copenhagen on February 2, followed by shows across the U.K., before heading to North America on April 11.
Fans can catch him in U.S. cities like Charlotte, San Diego, Indianapolis, Toledo, and Boston before he heads to Canada to round-out the trek with nine gigs. He’ll appear at venues including Place Bell in Laval, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, and the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa before wrapping-up at the Abbotsford Centre in British Columbia on October 20, 2024.
Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will provide support during the trek. Davis can also be found supporting Luke Combs next spring on his “Growing Up and Getting Old Tour.”
Davis’ outing follows the release of his sophomore record Bluebird Days, which dropped this past February.
Find Davis’ full list of world tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Jordan Davis “The Damn Good Time World Tour” 2024
Feb. 2 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset Studie 2
Feb. 3 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb. 4 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
Feb. 6 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Feb. 8 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten
Feb. 9 — Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
Feb. 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
Feb. 13 — London, U.K. @ Forum
Feb. 14 — Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb. 16 — Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute
Feb. 17 — Bristol, U.K. @ 02 Academy Bristol
Feb. 18 — Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 20 — Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb. 21 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
Apr. 11 — Moline, Ind. @ Vibrant Arena
Apr. 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
Apr. 18 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Apr. 19 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Apr. 25 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Apr. 26 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 3 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 31 — San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park
June 6 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
June 7 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 14 — Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
June 20 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
June 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau St. Michelle
June 22 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater
July 18 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 19 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
July 26 — Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum
July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 1 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 2 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Aug. 8 — Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Aug. 9 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 16 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 17 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 5 — Boston, Ma. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 6 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 7 — Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Oct. 2 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 4 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 5 — Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Leon’s Centre
Oct. 6 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 8 — Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell
Oct. 11 — Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre
Oct. 12 — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
Oct. 17 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 18 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
Oct. 19 — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place
Oct. 20 — Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre
