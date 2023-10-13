Country’s Jordan Davis is heading out on a sprawling world tour next year.

This fall, the “Take It From Me” singer went on a brief tour across the U.S., but now, he’s bringing “The Damn Good Time Tour” to cities across the globe, starting out with a round of shows across Europe. He’ll kick-off in Copenhagen on February 2, followed by shows across the U.K., before heading to North America on April 11.

Fans can catch him in U.S. cities like Charlotte, San Diego, Indianapolis, Toledo, and Boston before he heads to Canada to round-out the trek with nine gigs. He’ll appear at venues including Place Bell in Laval, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, and the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa before wrapping-up at the Abbotsford Centre in British Columbia on October 20, 2024.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will provide support during the trek. Davis can also be found supporting Luke Combs next spring on his “Growing Up and Getting Old Tour.”

Davis’ outing follows the release of his sophomore record Bluebird Days, which dropped this past February.

Find Davis’ full list of world tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Jordan Davis “The Damn Good Time World Tour” 2024

Feb. 2 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset Studie 2

Feb. 3 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 4 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

Feb. 6 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Feb. 8 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

Feb. 9 — Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

Feb. 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

Feb. 13 — London, U.K. @ Forum

Feb. 14 — Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb. 16 — Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute

Feb. 17 — Bristol, U.K. @ 02 Academy Bristol

Feb. 18 — Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 20 — Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb. 21 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

Apr. 11 — Moline, Ind. @ Vibrant Arena

Apr. 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Apr. 18 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Apr. 19 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Apr. 25 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Apr. 26 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 3 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 31 — San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park

June 6 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

June 7 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 14 — Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 20 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

June 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau St. Michelle

June 22 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 18 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 19 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

July 26 — Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum

July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 1 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 2 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Aug. 8 — Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Aug. 9 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 16 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 17 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 5 — Boston, Ma. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 6 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 7 — Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Oct. 2 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 4 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 5 — Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Leon’s Centre

Oct. 6 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 8 — Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell

Oct. 11 — Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre

Oct. 12 — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 17 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 18 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 19 — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place

Oct. 20 — Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre

Last Updated on October 13, 2023