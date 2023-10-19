The awarded musician and composer Shaina Taub is bringing the new musical “Suffs” to Broadway next spring with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai set to join the producing team.

Making its world premiere Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in April 2022, “Suffs” follows a story of American women’s suffrage movement in 1913, the time when a number of suffragists pursued the right to vote. Calling themselves “Suffs,” these women fight against divides and oppression, and the show delves into the movement’s victories and failures. The Broadway run will open at the Music Box Theatre on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

“I am thrilled to join with the team behind ‘Suffs’ in bringing Shaina Taub’s remarkable musical about the unsung heroes of the American women’s suffrage movement to the Broadway stage – where it rightly belongs,” Clinton said. “And I can’t wait for audiences to experience this soul-stirring slice of long-overlooked American history; both entertaining and enlightening, ‘Suffs’ paints a vivid picture of the necessary battles for democracy and equality that are still being fought today.”

Yousafzai offered similar sentiments, noting that she ‘loved ‘Suffs’ when I saw it last year at The Public Theater.”

“Many women around the world are still fighting for equality — and we draw inspiration and strength through learning the stories of those who came before us,” Yousafzai said. “I am honored to support Shaina and this production, and I hope Suffs echoes beyond Broadway to reach audiences worldwide.”

“Suffs” features a book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, who also penned the lyrics for the musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada“ and was awarded with Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant for her works.

Leigh Silverman, who has a Tony Award nomination with “Violet,” helms the direction of the new musical.

Lead producers of the show, Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman, said they were elated to welcome Secretary Clinton and Malala to their “Suffs” producing team.

“As powerful role models, they each inspire millions around the globe in their rigorous fight for equality,” the pair said in a statement. “We are honored to have two such profoundly dedicated and courageous advocates supporting us on Broadway.”

Rounding out the Broadway creative team is choreographer Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), Tony Award nominee scenic designer Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award winner costume designer Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Tony Award nominee lighting designer Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound designer Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), as well as featuring orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at ScoreBig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on October 19, 2023