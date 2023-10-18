The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) announced a strategic partnership with SI Tickets, Sports Illustrated’s pioneering ticketing site. This multi-faceted alliance will streamline the spectator experience for many USEF-licensed events, adding value beyond just granting entry.

With this collaboration, SI Tickets is poised to provide all USEF-licensed events with an innovative ticketing platform designed to cater specifically to equestrian events. Furthermore, licensed horse shows will benefit from heightened awareness through targeted marketing efforts reaching the vast SI Tickets audience.

“Partnering with SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated to provide our organizers and show managers with this type of resource is very exciting for our sport,” says US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “The Sports Illustrated brand has a long history of being a leader in the sporting world and the opportunities our partnership with SI Tickets will offer our competition managers, fans, and community is a huge step forward for our industry.”

Equestrian aficionados can anticipate tickets for participating USEF events via the “Box Office by Sports Illustrated Tickets” event management platform. This platform is a collaborative brainchild of SI Tickets and web3 leader ConsenSys and utilizes Polygon’s blockchain technology.

Given the unique nature of equestrian competitions, Vicki Lowell, US Equestrian Chief Marketing Officer, remarked on the distinctiveness of USEF events. She emphasized that with over 2,100 USEF-licensed events annually, SI Tickets will revamp how competition managers engage with fans.

Included with this collaboration is the introduction of the Super Ticket™, a non-fungible token (NFT) ticket, allowing USEF to deepen its engagement with fans. Through this, attendees can enjoy highlights, collectibles, exclusive offers, and more, ensuring continued interaction before, during, and post events.

In a statement, David Lane, CEO of SI Tickets, said, “US Equestrian has a rich history spanning three decades, and we’re elated to enhance the fan experience during the 2023-24 competition season.”

The partnership will launch with the Eventing Championships, slated for November 1-5 at Galway Downs Equestrian Center in Temecula, Calif. Enthusiasts can secure free General Admission tickets and purchase VIP Admission exclusively on SI Tickets’ website. Moreover, the event promises thrilling competition segments such as cross-country jumping, dressage, and stadium jumping.

Expressing his optimism, Robert Kellerhouse, Event Director at Galway Downs, praised the new platform and acknowledged the expertise SI Tickets brings to the table.

“We are honored to be launching the new ticketing platform through the US Equestrian Federations ticketing partner SI Tickets,” he says. “What an amazing brand and team Sports Illustrated Tickets has, and we look forward to working with it to both raise awareness of our competitions and provide a state-of-the-art ticketing platform for our customers to utilize.”

USEF was founded in 2003, champions the joy of equestrian sports and represents the U.S. at international competitions, including the Olympics. SI Tickets, launched in June 2021, has quickly become a leading ticketing marketplace with innovative offerings. It previously announced a partnership with the professional Pickleball organization earlier this year.

