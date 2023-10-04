R&B superstar Usher made waves with the news that he’ll be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII half time show. But, could a tour be on the horizon?

He’s reportedly going to use his half time performance to announce an upcoming global tour, following suit of Lady Gaga in 2017, Billboard reports. According to the publication, sources said his team has been “placing holds on arenas” across the globe. Usher’s team is reportedly going to finalize plans over the next few months so that the singer could announce the news and have tickets available for sale after the half time performance on February 11, 2024.

This would be Usher’s first trek since the UR Experience Tour, which spanned from 2014 to 2015. While he hasn’t been on the road in a while, the King of R&B has been serenading fans at his “My Way” Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Dolby Live Park at MGM. So far, his time in the Sin City has sold an estimated 374,000 tickets, bringing in $83 million.

Coming Home, Usher’s ninth studio album, is set to drop the same day as the Super Bowl. The record is his first since 2016’s Hard II Love and will feature the leading single “Good Good” with 21 Savage and Summer Walker, as well as “GLU.”

While nothing has been publicly confirmed at this time, the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer is certainly due for a cross-country trek.

See Usher’s “My Way” Las Vegas residency show dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

Usher Ticket Links

Usher Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Usher Tickets at ScoreBig

Usher Tickets at SeatGeek

Usher Tickets at StubHub

Usher Tickets at Ticket Club

Usher Tickets at Vivid Seats

Usher ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency 2023

October — 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 28 | 9:00 PM

November — 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, & 29 | 9:00 PM

December — 1 & 2 | 9:00 PM

Last Updated on October 4, 2023