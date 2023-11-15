After spending the 2023 summer touring across the U.S., Bryan Adams has announced new dates to his well-received “So Happy It Hurts” tour, which bears the same title of his 15th studio album released in 2022. The extended run will feature Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook as a special guest.

The 2024 leg will hit 29 cities, kicking-off at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana on January 20. He’ll also appear at stops across North America in San Jose, El Paso, Austin, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, Mexico City, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, March 20 in Syracuse at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

For those who would like to catch Adams in Europe, he’ll also perform in Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Poland throughout December 2023. He is scheduled to continue touring Europe and the U.K. in April and May 2024 with stops in major cities overseas including London, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Dublin and more.

Before kicking-off the 2024 run, the famous singer-songwriter will introduce his new box set “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” to his audiences. Including 35 live recordings, a Blu-ray DVD of all the performances and a 32-page photo book, the album is set to be released on December 8.

Delivering 15 studio albums so far, Bryan Adams is highly acclaimed for his energetic stage presence — with performances in over 72 countries. He received 20 Juno Awards among 56 nominations and had 16 Grammy Award nominations, including a win for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television in 1992. His latest album, So Happy It Hurts, was also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammy awards.

Artist Presale for the 2024 dates of “So Happy It Hurts” tour will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time at bryanadams.com.

Fans can also check out Bryan Adams’ tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can get a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find the complete tour schedule below:

“So Happy It Hurts” 2024 North American Tour Dates

Sat Jan 20 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sun Jan 21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Tue Jan 23 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Wed Jan 24 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Jan 26 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Sun Jan 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jan 30 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Thu Feb 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Feb 02 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Sat Feb 03 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena *

Tue Feb 06 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey *

Thu Feb 08 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX *

Wed Feb 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ^

Thu Feb 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Feb 23 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

Tue Feb 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Thu Feb 29 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wed Mar 06 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena ^

Sun Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ^

Tue Mar 12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Wed Mar 13 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Fri Mar 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Mar 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Mar 17 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

* Without Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook

^ On Sale November 18 at 10 AM Local Time

“So Happy It Hurts” 2023-2024 European Tour Dates

Tue December 05 2023 – ATHENS Oaka Basketball Arena (Greece)

Thu December 07 2023 – THESSALONIKI Paok Sports Arena (Greece)

Fri December 08 2023 – SOFIA Sofia Arena (Bulgaria)

Tue December 12 2023 – BELGRADE Stark Arena (Serbia)

Wed December 13 2023 – ZAGREB Zagreb Arena (Croatia)

Thu December 14 2023 – GRAZ Stadthalle (Austria)

Sat December 16 2023 – PRAGUE O2 Arena (Czech Republic)

Sun December 17 2023 – BRATISLAVA Tipos Arena (Slovakia)

Mon December 18 2023 – GLIWICE Gliwice Arena (Poland)

Fri April 26 2024 – GOTHENBORG Scandinavium (Sweden)

Sat April 27 2024 – STOCKHOLM Hovet (Sweden)

Mon April 29 2024 – OSLO Spektrum (Norway)

Wed May 01 2024 – ODENSE Jyske Bank Arena (Denmark)

Thu May 02 2024 – COPENHAGEN Royal Arena (Denmark)

Fri May 03 2024 – HERNING Jyske Bank Boxen (Denmark)

Sat May 04 2024 – HERNING Jyske Bank Boxen (Denmark)

Mon May 13 2024 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Tue May 14 2024 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Wed May 15 2024 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Fri May 17 2024 – COVENTRY Building Society Arena

Sat May 18 2024 – SHEFFIELD Utilita Arena

Sun May 19 2024 – CARDIFF Utilita Arena Cardiff

Tue May 21 2024 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Wed May 22 2024 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Last Updated on November 15, 2023