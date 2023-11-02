Live Nation announced a multi-year partnership with Mastercard, allowing over 100 million cardholders across the globe to gain exclusive access to concerts and VIP experiences.

The partnership will. allow Mastercard holders the opportunity to access concert presale tickets, premium seats, and various VIP experiences through priceless.com. Cardholders can access the benefits starting January 1, 2024 in the following countries across Europe and Asia: Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Russell Wallach, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship’s Global President, said the partnership will allow cardholders to “experience their favorite artists like never before.”

“Our partnership will not only create lifelong memories for Mastercard cardholders but also bring tremendous marketing support to artists and shows worldwide, fostering an enduring connection with audiences for many years to come,” Wallach said.

While Mastercard already has many benefits in place for its customers, including offers on ridesharing, food delivery, and online shopping, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar said that “like nothing else, music excites us, inspires us, and unites us.”

In partnership with Live Nation, we’re delighted to bring our cardholders closer to their passion for music through this extraordinary set of benefits,” Rajamannar said.

The partnership also gives customers the opportunity to give back; Mastercard supports the Priceless Planet Coalition, which is aiming to restore 100 million trees, guided by the Conservation International and World Resources Institute. When purchasing concert tickets during Mastercard presale events, fans can opt to donate to restore a tree.

This is the latest news for the entertainment giant. Earlier this year, Live Nation partnered with Vodafone to help fans get presale tickets to gigs throughout Australia, and last month, the Live Nation-owned Veeps announced a new live streamed concert subscription service.

Last Updated on November 2, 2023