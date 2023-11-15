MEGASeats has released a significant update to both its look and operation, the ticket resale marketplace announced this week. The updated brand identity and user interface are intended to bring the popular platform to the foreground in the competitive resale space, where it is one of the few companies already offering true “all-in” ticket pricing for consumers.

“With our new look and improved mobile-first user experience, MEGASeats is ready to show the ticket-buying consumer the future of ticket marketplaces,” says MEGASeats spokesperson Sean Burns. “This rebrand is more than just a visual change – it reflects a renewed dedication to the event experience for our customers, who know to come to MEGASeats for tickets to the hottest events without any hidden fees, right from the start of their search.”

As part of the relaunch of the platform, MEGASeats is offering a special launch coupon event, good for 16 percent off their first purchase. That code – MSLAUNCH23 – can be entered during checkout.

In operation for nearly a decade, MEGASeats was launched with a simple premise – some consumers want to be able to shop for tickets by seeing what they actually cost from the start, rather than waiting until fees are added at the end of the checkout process. TicketNews highlighted this nearly unique proposition in 2021, finding that the platform was one of just three to offer truly transparent ticket prices for shoppers by default

At the time, the industry standard was to show prices without large and unavoidable “service” or “transaction” fees, and little has changed since, despite a pledge by the Biden Administration to crack down on so-called “junk fees” and drip pricing. Even a high profile pledge by companies including Live Nation and SeatGeek to offer transparent ticket pricing has thus far only meant that consumers can choose to view tickets for certain events with fees included by selecting that option themselves.

MEGASeats also made headlines earlier this year when it was shown to have significantly less expensive tickets than the box office for a Bruce Springsteen concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma due to “price floors” being put in place by the venue or promoter for the official ticket sales platform, Ticketmaster.

According to the company, the platform re-brand doesn’t change any of the factors that made MEGASeats what it was for the first five-plus years of its existence – it still offers transparent ticket pricing and no price floors for any event outside of what the seller is asking for the tickets they list for sale.

New features include an expanded range of events to shop, including tickets to sporting events, theatre performances, concerts, and festivals across the globe. The company also says it re-vamped its search function, offering new filters to find precisely what you’re looking for and when.

“MEGASeats new brand identity reflects its bold vision to providing exceptional service,” says Burns. “It is modern, sleek, and mirrors the excitement the company has for the future of ticketing being fan-first and transparent, just like MEGASeats has been from the start.”

Last Updated on November 15, 2023