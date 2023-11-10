Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour has been a global success; it’s broken records and is on track to be the highest-grossing tour of all time. However, the trek has also dealt with many woes, leaving fans frustrated and empty-handed while trying to navigate Ticketmaster’s presale. Vancouver was no different.
Swift announced three additional dates to her tour, set to take place at Vancouver’s BC Place for a three night run from December 6 through 8, 2024. Fans had to register ahead of time for Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan program, and lucky Swifties who won the lottery received presale codes on Wednesday, allowing them access to the Thursday presale. The presale times were staggered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.
Fans took to social media to express their frustration after being “waitlisted” for the show, with many claiming they live in the city and still didn’t secure a presale code.
Despite manifesting, thousands of Swifties were left empty-handed. Ticketmaster’s “waitlist” isn’t a new concept; the ticketing giant has enacted this time and time again with big-name artists, and it’s all a part of a larger plan. Ticketmaster has fans register for data harvesting purposes, claims unprecedented demand, and then waitlists a majority of fans. Next, sky-high prices will be set only for a fraction of tickets will be sold during the onsale, and even more expensive “dynamic” and “platinum” resale tickets will follow. Then, they’ll drip waitlist invites to try and sell held-back tickets.
Olivia Rodrigo fans faced a similar fate earlier this year, followed by fans of Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, and more. No matter the genre, the concept is the same: while Ticketmaster blames resale sites, they’re enacting their own rules by controlling the primary market.
It seems that scoring tickets to the Eras Tour has been an uphill battle for Swifties across the globe. During the initial North American tour sale, fans experienced massive waits, glitches, and delays as the system failed repeatedly amid the surged traffic. This sparked more than two dozen lawsuits from fans, and even led to an investigation by the Department of Justice over Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly with parent company Live Nation.
Earlier this year, Toronto Swifites launched a Change.org petition against the ticketing giant, noting that the “policies must change” after they were subjected to “platinum pricing.”
A complete list of The Eras Tour dates can be found below.
