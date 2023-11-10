Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour has been a global success; it’s broken records and is on track to be the highest-grossing tour of all time. However, the trek has also dealt with many woes, leaving fans frustrated and empty-handed while trying to navigate Ticketmaster’s presale. Vancouver was no different.

Swift announced three additional dates to her tour, set to take place at Vancouver’s BC Place for a three night run from December 6 through 8, 2024. Fans had to register ahead of time for Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan program, and lucky Swifties who won the lottery received presale codes on Wednesday, allowing them access to the Thursday presale. The presale times were staggered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration after being “waitlisted” for the show, with many claiming they live in the city and still didn’t secure a presale code.

Yeah, I’m not the least bit surprised. 😒 waitlisted. Taylor Swift Vancouver 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/howyqcCi8N — Ashley (@ashleyraea1994) November 9, 2023

I GOT 10 PEOPLE TO SIGN UP FOR ME AND WERE ALL WAITLISTED wtfffff #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftErasTour #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/LYhCBUPKXI — Serriena Reimer (@serriena771) November 8, 2023

Got waitlisted on all 3 of my accounts for the Vancouver show, all my friends are waitlisted too. Ticketmaster count your days. #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftErasTour #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/XQImTV7H2M — v (@mushroombop) November 8, 2023

I'm sorry, how is it fair that Americans are getting Taylor Swift Vancouver codes and every Canadian I know is waitlisted???? We have 2 cities with shows besties… screw you @Ticketmaster — shelbs (@shelbsmccann) November 8, 2023

WHY AM I ON THE WAITLIST FOR VANCOUVER 😭😭😭 I have been financially supporting Ticketmaster through buying Taylor Swift tickets for more than a decade. Guess I’ll never really see the Eras Tour. Ticketmaster, don’t show your face around me!!! — brightasanewpenny (@brightasanewpen) November 8, 2023

Hey @Ticketmaster curious as to why hardly any (if any) people from Vancouver got presale codes for Taylor Swift? — jess (@honestjesss) November 9, 2023

There are 3 #TaylorSwift concerts in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium in Dec '24, with seating for 51,000 for each concert. Tickets START at the mid $2K range. START!

Of course they climb well over $5K.

Ticketmaster is a criminal enterprise. — Shawn RW 🇨🇦 #NeverVoteConservative (@shawn_whitelegg) November 10, 2023

Despite manifesting, thousands of Swifties were left empty-handed. Ticketmaster’s “waitlist” isn’t a new concept; the ticketing giant has enacted this time and time again with big-name artists, and it’s all a part of a larger plan. Ticketmaster has fans register for data harvesting purposes, claims unprecedented demand, and then waitlists a majority of fans. Next, sky-high prices will be set only for a fraction of tickets will be sold during the onsale, and even more expensive “dynamic” and “platinum” resale tickets will follow. Then, they’ll drip waitlist invites to try and sell held-back tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo fans faced a similar fate earlier this year, followed by fans of Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, and more. No matter the genre, the concept is the same: while Ticketmaster blames resale sites, they’re enacting their own rules by controlling the primary market.

It seems that scoring tickets to the Eras Tour has been an uphill battle for Swifties across the globe. During the initial North American tour sale, fans experienced massive waits, glitches, and delays as the system failed repeatedly amid the surged traffic. This sparked more than two dozen lawsuits from fans, and even led to an investigation by the Department of Justice over Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly with parent company Live Nation.

Earlier this year, Toronto Swifites launched a Change.org petition against the ticketing giant, noting that the “policies must change” after they were subjected to “platinum pricing.”

A complete list of The Eras Tour dates can be found below.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2023

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Last Updated on November 10, 2023