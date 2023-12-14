Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor is heading out on a solo trek across North America next year to support new music.

Taylor will hit the road starting February 3 in Toronto, followed by gigs in Indianapolis, Charlotte, New Orleans, and Columbus. He’ll make stops at venues like The Fillmore in Philadelphia, New York City’s Irving Plaza, and the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio before wrapping-up at Omaha’s Steelhouse on March 3. Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth will provide support on all dates.

“The first US tour was such a massive success that we had to raise the stakes on this next leg,” Taylor said in a statement. “We’re so stoked to be going out with Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth, and ready to turn sh*t up a f*cking notch. Get ready for a good f*cking time.”

The acclaimed lyricist, actor, and author is touring in support of his sophomore studio album CMF2, which dropped in September. The record, which has received praise from Revolver as “anthemic, catchy and powerful,” includes singles “Post Traumatic Blues” and “We Are the Rest.” It follows his 2020 debut CMFT.

Taylor can also be found touring with Slipknot next year; the heavy metal band just announced a tour in support of the 25th anniversary of their debut self-titled record. After a run of festival appearances next spring, the band will head to Europe for a round of shows in December 2024.

Tickets to Taylor’s solo tour are currently available via CoreyTaylor.com. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Corey Taylor | Solo Tour Dates 2024

Feb 3 – Toronto, ON – History

Feb 4 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Feb 6 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Feb 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Feb 9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Feb 10 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Feb 13 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Feb 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb 16 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Casino Resort

Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb 18 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Feb 20 – Richmond, VA – The National

Feb 21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Feb 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Feb 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Feb 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore Harrah’s

Feb 29 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

March 2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tulsa Theater

March 3 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

Last Updated on December 14, 2023