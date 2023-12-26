In a move that has divided their fanbase, iconic rock band KISS has officially announced the debut date for their virtual avatars. Following the conclusion of their “End of the Road” tour on December 2, KISS left their fans with a promise that the end of one era marked the beginning of another. Little did the audience know the next chapter would be shaped by cutting-edge technology and a futuristic vision.

Drawing parallels to the successful ABBA hologram tour, KISS aims to embrace a new form of entertainment, transcending the boundaries of traditional concerts.

| RELATED: Virtual ABBA London Show Brings In £178M |

The latest revelation comes in the form of a social media post where Gene Simmons, the band’s iconic bassist, exclaims, “The future is so exciting.” This statement, coupled with a promotional clip featuring fan testimonials expressing their undying love for KISS, concludes with a revelation: “2027. A show is coming.”

| RELATED: KISS Ends’ Physical Existence,’ Band to Continue with Avatars |

Behind the scenes, the creation of the KISS avatars is a colossal undertaking, spearheaded by George Lucas’ renowned visual-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Gene Simmons shed light on the complexity of the project, acknowledging that the animated technology is slated to improve significantly.

“They’re gonna get better, that animated stuff,” Simmons said. “There’s so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension.”

The scale of this technological leap comes with a hefty price tag, as Simmons revealed that around $200 million is being invested to take the virtual KISS experience to the next level.

Last Updated on December 26, 2023