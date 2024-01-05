Pop sensation Christina Aguilera has been forced to temporarily halt her Las Vegas residency at The Venetian’s Voltaire due to the flu. The singer, who just recently kicked off her residency on December 30 and 31, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share the news of the postponement with her fans.

“After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new flu!!!” Aguilera revealed in a text post.

She went on to express her regret, stating, “I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest — and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks. I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all the support and love after opening weekend. See you soon. Ticket info available at original point of purchase.”

In a New Year’s Day post, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the residency’s opening weekend.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm,” she shared on Instagram. “Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Last Updated on January 5, 2024