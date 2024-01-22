Gene Simmons, the iconic singer-bassist of KISS, is proving that retirement is not in his immediate future. Despite the recent farewell of KISS with their final concert, Simmons is already gearing up for a new chapter in his musical journey. The latest announcement reveals that Simmons’ solo band, the Gene Simmons Band, is set to headline the Brazil edition of the Summer Breeze festival on April 26 in São Paulo.

This marks the first post-KISS activity from any of the remaining band members. The news comes shortly after KISS bid their farewell with two concerts at Madison Square Garden.

Speculation arises that Simmons might extend his solo act beyond the festival, taking his music on the road. The singer has previously expressed his enthusiasm for smaller concert halls, where the audience consists of diehard fans eager to hear more than just the familiar tunes. In a 2018 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, he shared, “They don’t want to hear the ‘same old, same old.’ They want to hear nuggets, as they say. It’s a hoot for me because I’ve never really had a chance to do this stuff live. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The festival, scheduled for April 26 to April 28, will feature a diverse lineup, including acts like Mercyful Fate, Anthrax, Within Temptation, Sebastian Bach, and more. For tickets to this year’s upcoming festivals, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”