Los Angeles Clippers fans are in for a treat at the team’s new stadium with a new seating arrangement dubbed “The Wall.”

Inglewood’s $2 billion Intuit Dome, set to be completed this summer, will replace the Clippers’ current home at Crypto.com Arena. Ahead of its opening, the team announced “The Wall,” a baseline adjacent to the visitor’s bench which will be available to certified Clippers fans with 51 uninterrupted rows. It promises to be the loudest fan-centric section of the arena.

#ClipperNation – the ultimate home-court advantage is ready to rise. Now’s your chance to be among the most energetic Clippers fans on the planet. Claim your place and join us in The Wall and other Intuit Dome seating options at @IntuitDome ➡️ https://t.co/jFx5wEOcDg — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 11, 2024

“It’s 51 straight rows, steep as hell, and no suites,” owner Steve Ballmer said at the construction site last March. “Only Clipper fans allowed, nobody else.”

There is a catch, however; those seated in “The Wall” will adhere to what the team is calling “The Wall Code,” which includes certain guidelines for ticket resale. Additionally, opposing team gear will be prohibited.

Those wishing to obtain tickets at “The Wall” can either purchase a season membership or register for Chuckmark to “make your fandom official” and gain access to single game tickets here. The Chuckmark certification also advertises special perks and benefits for Clippers fans, including discounted concessions, automatic entry into monthly sweepstakes for the chance to win exclusive prizes, access to exclusive merch drops, and ticketing benefits, including early access to presales, playoff tickets, and single game tickets.

